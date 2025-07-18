Photos: Chiara Aurelia in JOHN PROCTOR IS THE VILLAIN

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



date 2025-07-18

You can now get a first look at new production photos featuring Chiara Aurelia in John Proctor Is the Villain. Aurelia made her Broadway debut as 'Shelby Holcomb' in the new play by Kimberly Belflower with direction by Tony Award winner Danya Taymor on Tuesday, July 15. John Proctor Is the Villain runs at the Booth Theatre through Sunday, August 31. See photos of Aurelia in the production here!



The company of John Proctor Is the Villain includes Chiara Aurelia as ‘Shelby Holcomb,’ Nihar Duvvuri (Romeo + Juliet) as ‘Mason Adams,’ Tony Award winner Gabriel Ebert as ‘Carter Smith,’ Molly Griggs as ‘Bailey Gallagher,’ Maggie Kuntz as ‘Ivy Watkins,’ Hagan Oliveras as ‘Lee Turner,’ Morgan Scott as ‘Nell Shaw,’ Fina Strazza as ‘Beth Powell,’ and Drama Desk Award winner Amalia Yoo as ‘Raelynn Nix.’ Understudies are Noah Pacht, Fiona Robberson, Shian Tomlinson, Garrett Young, and Victoria Vourkoutiotis.



In John Proctor Is the Villain, five young women – fueled by pop music, optimism, and fury – clash with their school, their Georgia town, and the stories they've been instructed to believe. As their class dissects The Crucible, they begin to question who we deem heroic, who we call a villain, and who gets burned in the process. With biting humor and a beating heart, this explosive new play – “one of the most anticipated of the season” (The New York Times) – shines a blazing spotlight on the eternal fight to claim your own narrative in a world that’s still stuck in the past.



The creative team for John Proctor Is the Villain includes scenography by AMP featuring Teresa L. Williams; costume design by Sarah Laux; lighting design by Tony Award winner Natasha Katz; sound design and original composition by Tony Award nominee Palmer Hefferan; projection design by Tony Award nominee Hannah Wasileski; hair & makeup design by J. Jared Janas; movement direction by Tilly Evans-Krueger; intimacy coordination by Ann James; voice, text and dialect coaching by Gigi Buffington; dramaturgy by Lauren Halvorsen; production stage management by Kamra A. Jacobs; and casting by Taylor Williams.

