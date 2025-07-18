Robert Downey Jr., Julianne Moore, Mark Ruffalo and More Join ALL THE PRESIDENT'S MEN Staged Reading

Audio brought to you by:

The Center at West Park will present a special one-night-only reading of William Goldman’s Academy Award-winning screenplay All the President’s Men on Monday, August 25, 2025, at 7:00 p.m. at Guild Hall in East Hampton, NY.

Directed by Tony Award winner John Benjamin Hickey, the performance will feature a star-studded cast including Robert Downey Jr., Kenneth Lonergan, Julianne Moore, Mark Ruffalo, J. Smith-Cameron, and Ramy Youssef, with additional cast members to be announced. A post-show talkback with the cast will follow the reading.

Based on the landmark 1976 film, All the President’s Men follows Washington Post reporters Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein as they unravel the Watergate scandal, ultimately leading to the resignation of President Richard Nixon.

The performance is dedicated to the memory of director Mark Brokaw in recognition of his enduring contributions to the American theatre and his efforts to grow The Center at West Park and save the historic West Park Presbyterian Church.

All proceeds from the evening will support The Center at West Park (CWP), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit working to preserve and revitalize the historic West Park Presbyterian Church as a vital hub for the arts and community programming in New York City.