Wake Up With BroadwayWorld July 16, 2025- WICKED Tops the Grosses and More

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is July 16, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.

Jul. 16, 2025
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld July 16, 2025- WICKED Tops the Grosses and More Image
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is July 16, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours: 

Good morning, theatre fans! There's plenty of news to catch up on this morning. Broadway's pets are taking over as Operation Mincemeat stars Natasha Hodgson and Jak Malone introduce their adorable dogs, Sydney and Dracula. On the business side, Broadway box office jumped 7% this week, led by Wicked. And it's Emmy season: stage favorites like Cynthia Erivo and Julie Andrews scored nominations for the 2025 Emmy Awards. Elsewhere, Nicole Scherzinger reflects on her Tony win for Sunset Boulevard (watch the interview), Irish Rep offers a sneak peek at its new run of The Weir (catch the video highlights), and The Mirror Crack’d stuns at Alley Theatre with its new extension (see footage here). Plus, get a visual treat with Rolling Thunder’s first production photos and a first look at the newly revitalized Delacorte Theater.

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld July 16, 2025- WICKED Tops the Grosses and More Image
Exclusive: Natasha Hodgson & Jak Malone Cuddle up with Their Broadway Pets, Sydney & Dracula

Broadway stars- they're just like us! When some of our favorite performers aren't onstage, they're at home, cuddling up with their beloved pets. In this edition of Broadway Pets, watch as Operation Mincemeat castmates Natasha Hodgson and Jak Malone introduce their playful pups, Sydney and Dracula!
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld July 16, 2025- WICKED Tops the Grosses and More Image
Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 7/13/25 - Overall Grosses Up 7% With WICKED Leading

Grosses for all the Broadway shows for the week ending 7/13/2025.
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld July 16, 2025- WICKED Tops the Grosses and More Image
2025 Emmy Nominations: Cynthia Erivo, Michel Urie, Julie Andrews, & More

Harvey Guillén and Brenda Song revealed the 77th Primetime Emmy Award nominations on Tuesday morning. Nominees include Broadway's Cynthia Erivo, Jean Smart, Julie Andrews, Michael Urie, and more. Check out the full list!

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld July 16, 2025- WICKED Tops the Grosses and More Image Video: Nicole Scherzinger Reflects on Tony Win and Wrapping SUNSET BLVD. Run
by Josh Sharpe
Last month, Nicole Scherzinger won her first Tony Award for her turn as Norma Desmond in the hit revival of Andrew Lloyd Webber's Sunset Boulevard. On a recent appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers, the performer reflected on her win and ending the run of the show this Sunday. Watch the interview!. (more...)
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld July 16, 2025- WICKED Tops the Grosses and More Image Video: Watch Highlights from THE WEIR at Irish Rep
by Nicole Rosky
This summer Irish Rep brings back The Weir by Conor McPherson, directed by Ciarán O’Reilly, opening on July 17. A longtime Irish Rep favorite, this marks the company’s fourth staging of The Weir, following acclaimed runs in 2013 and 2015, and a 2020 digital adaptation. Check out a teaser video here!. (more...)
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld July 16, 2025- WICKED Tops the Grosses and More Image Video: Agatha Christie's THE MIRROR CRACK'D is Now Playing at the Alley Theatre
by Stephi Wild
Tony Award-winning Alley Theatre has extended Agatha Christie’s The Mirror Crack’d to run to August 24, 2025. Check out an all new video featuring clips from the production here! . (more...)
 
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld July 16, 2025- WICKED Tops the Grosses and More Image Photos: First Look at ROLLING THUNDER Musical Off-Broadway
by Michael Major
See the first official production photos of the New York premiere of Rolling Thunder. The cast includes Drew Becker, Cassadee Pope, Justin Matthew Sargent, Daniel Yearwood, Courtnee Carter, and Deon’te Goodman.. (more...)
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld July 16, 2025- WICKED Tops the Grosses and More Image Photos: First Look at the Revitalized Delacorte Theater
by Nicole Rosky
The Public Theater, in partnership with the New York City Departments of Parks & Recreation and Department of Cultural Affairs and the Central Park Conservancy, officially cut the ribbon on the revitalized Delacorte Theater in Central Park. Check out first images of the theater's new exterior!. (more...)
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld July 16, 2025- WICKED Tops the Grosses and More Image Photos: JOSEPH THE DREAMER Returns for Limited Run
by Oliver Oliveros
After a remarkable journey through the COVID-19 pandemic, Trumpets Inc.’s musical revival of 'Joseph the Dreamer' is back for a limited engagement at the Carlos P. Romulo Auditorium. This reimagined production, based on the timeless biblical story of Joseph from the book of Genesis, promises an evening of hope and inspiration.. (more...)
   
Ginger Minj to Lead HOKUS POKUS LIVE! Tour with Sapphira Cristál, Jujubee, & Landon Cider
by Josh Sharpe
Ginger Minj will take flight this fall with the Hokus Pokus Live! tour, co-starring Sapphira Cristál, Jujubee, and Landon Cider. The production, serving as a love letter to the film, kicks off on September 4.. (more...)
BREAKING: GODSPELL regresará al Teatro del Soho CaixaBank de Málaga dirigido por Antonio Banderas
by Juan-Jose Gonzalez
La reposición se realizará sobre la versión de Emilio Aragón y se podrá ver desde el 30 de octubre al 11 de enero.. (more...)

Cole Escola Wants Miss Piggy to Star in OH, MARY! Film
by Michael Major
Cole Escola has revealed their picks for an Oh, Mary! film adaptation, including Linda Hunt, Cherry Jones, and Miss Piggy doing Mary Todd Lincoln in a Muppets version.. (more...)
Amy Sedaris Doesn't Think She Can Do OH, MARY! on Broadway
by Michael Major
Oh, Mary! fans hoping to see Amy Sedaris take on the role of Mary Todd Lincoln might be out of luck. Watch a video of her discussing taking on the role in Cole Escola's comedy on Amy Poehler's podcast.. (more...)
Jean Smart Out of CALL ME IZZY For Additional Performances
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Jean Smart will be out of additional performances of Call Me Izzy on Broadway due to a knee injury. Learn more about Call Me Izzy and see how to purchase tickets.. (more...)
Ariana Grande and Josh Gad Join Jon M. Chu's OH, THE PLACES YOU'LL GO Animated Musical
by Josh Sharpe
Ariana Grande, along with Broadway favorite Josh Gad, have officially joined the voice cast for Oh, the Places You'll Go, the upcoming animated musical feature based on the popular Dr. Seuss book of the same name.. (more...)
Interview: Kerry Butler on HEATHERS, Teaching, and Channeling Her Inner Teen
by Rose Yaeger
Tony-nominated Broadway star Kerry Butler is back at New World Stages, where she recently appeared in Mama, I’m a Big Girl Now, the musical concert she wrote and performed in with her Hairspray co-stars Marissa Jaret Winokur and Laura Bell Bundy. . (more...)
Video: WEST SIDE STORY Opens at Ancient Roman Ruins in New Staging by Damiano Michieletto
by Joshua Wright
West Side Story premieres at Rome’s historic Baths of Caracalla as part of the Caracalla Festival 2025. Directed by Damiano Michieletto, the new production features an international cast and is performed in English.. (more...)
Chiara Aurelia Begins Performances in JOHN PROCTOR IS THE VILLAIN
by Nicole Rosky
Beginning July 15, Chiara Aurelia joins the company of John Proctor is the Villain as 'Shelby Holcomb'. Tony nominee Sadie Sink played her final performance on July 13, 2025.. (more...)
Jenna Bainbridge Shares How WICKED Is Accessible to Wheelchair Users
by Michael Major
Jenna Bainbridge, who currently stars as Nessarose in Wicked on Broadway, is giving a backstage tour to show how the production is accessible to her as an ambulatory wheelchair user! Watch the video now.. (more...)

Minnie Driver Joins West End Premiere of EVERY BRILLIANT THING
by Stephi Wild
Oscar, Emmy and Golden Globe nominated actress Minnie Driver will perform in the West End premiere of Every Brilliant Thing, written by Duncan Macmillan with Jonny Donahoe.. (more...)

