Wake Up With BroadwayWorld July 16, 2025- WICKED Tops the Grosses and More

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is July 16, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.
Good morning, theatre fans! There's plenty of news to catch up on this morning. Broadway's pets are taking over as Operation Mincemeat stars Natasha Hodgson and Jak Malone introduce their adorable dogs, Sydney and Dracula. On the business side, Broadway box office jumped 7% this week, led by Wicked. And it's Emmy season: stage favorites like Cynthia Erivo and Julie Andrews scored nominations for the 2025 Emmy Awards. Elsewhere, Nicole Scherzinger reflects on her Tony win for Sunset Boulevard (watch the interview), Irish Rep offers a sneak peek at its new run of The Weir (catch the video highlights), and The Mirror Crack’d stuns at Alley Theatre with its new extension (see footage here). Plus, get a visual treat with Rolling Thunder’s first production photos and a first look at the newly revitalized Delacorte Theater.
Exclusive: Natasha Hodgson & Jak Malone Cuddle up with Their Broadway Pets, Sydney & Dracula
Broadway stars- they're just like us! When some of our favorite performers aren't onstage, they're at home, cuddling up with their beloved pets. In this edition of Broadway Pets, watch as Operation Mincemeat castmates Natasha Hodgson and Jak Malone introduce their playful pups, Sydney and Dracula!
Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 7/13/25 - Overall Grosses Up 7% With WICKED Leading
Grosses for all the Broadway shows for the week ending 7/13/2025.
2025 Emmy Nominations: Cynthia Erivo, Michel Urie, Julie Andrews, & More
Harvey Guillén and Brenda Song revealed the 77th Primetime Emmy Award nominations on Tuesday morning. Nominees include Broadway's Cynthia Erivo, Jean Smart, Julie Andrews, Michael Urie, and more. Check out the full list!
| Video: Nicole Scherzinger Reflects on Tony Win and Wrapping SUNSET BLVD. Run
by Josh Sharpe
Last month, Nicole Scherzinger won her first Tony Award for her turn as Norma Desmond in the hit revival of Andrew Lloyd Webber's Sunset Boulevard. On a recent appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers, the performer reflected on her win and ending the run of the show this Sunday. Watch the interview!. (more...)
| Video: Watch Highlights from THE WEIR at Irish Rep
by Nicole Rosky
This summer Irish Rep brings back The Weir by Conor McPherson, directed by Ciarán O’Reilly, opening on July 17. A longtime Irish Rep favorite, this marks the company’s fourth staging of The Weir, following acclaimed runs in 2013 and 2015, and a 2020 digital adaptation. Check out a teaser video here!. (more...)
| Video: Agatha Christie's THE MIRROR CRACK'D is Now Playing at the Alley Theatre
by Stephi Wild
Tony Award-winning Alley Theatre has extended Agatha Christie’s The Mirror Crack’d to run to August 24, 2025. Check out an all new video featuring clips from the production here! . (more...)
| Photos: First Look at ROLLING THUNDER Musical Off-Broadway
by Michael Major
See the first official production photos of the New York premiere of Rolling Thunder. The cast includes Drew Becker, Cassadee Pope, Justin Matthew Sargent, Daniel Yearwood, Courtnee Carter, and Deon’te Goodman.. (more...)
| Photos: First Look at the Revitalized Delacorte Theater
by Nicole Rosky
The Public Theater, in partnership with the New York City Departments of Parks & Recreation and Department of Cultural Affairs and the Central Park Conservancy, officially cut the ribbon on the revitalized Delacorte Theater in Central Park. Check out first images of the theater's new exterior!. (more...)
| Photos: JOSEPH THE DREAMER Returns for Limited Run
by Oliver Oliveros
After a remarkable journey through the COVID-19 pandemic, Trumpets Inc.’s musical revival of 'Joseph the Dreamer' is back for a limited engagement at the Carlos P. Romulo Auditorium. This reimagined production, based on the timeless biblical story of Joseph from the book of Genesis, promises an evening of hope and inspiration.. (more...)
Minnie Driver Joins West End Premiere of EVERY BRILLIANT THING
by Stephi Wild
Oscar, Emmy and Golden Globe nominated actress Minnie Driver will perform in the West End premiere of Every Brilliant Thing, written by Duncan Macmillan with Jonny Donahoe.. (more...)
