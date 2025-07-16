Wake Up With BroadwayWorld July 16, 2025- WICKED Tops the Grosses and More

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is July 16, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

Good morning, theatre fans! There's plenty of news to catch up on this morning. Broadway's pets are taking over as Operation Mincemeat stars Natasha Hodgson and Jak Malone introduce their adorable dogs, Sydney and Dracula. On the business side, Broadway box office jumped 7% this week, led by Wicked. And it's Emmy season: stage favorites like Cynthia Erivo and Julie Andrews scored nominations for the 2025 Emmy Awards. Elsewhere, Nicole Scherzinger reflects on her Tony win for Sunset Boulevard (watch the interview), Irish Rep offers a sneak peek at its new run of The Weir (catch the video highlights), and The Mirror Crack’d stuns at Alley Theatre with its new extension (see footage here). Plus, get a visual treat with Rolling Thunder’s first production photos and a first look at the newly revitalized Delacorte Theater.

Exclusive: Natasha Hodgson & Jak Malone Cuddle up with Their Broadway Pets, Sydney & Dracula Broadway stars- they're just like us! When some of our favorite performers aren't onstage, they're at home, cuddling up with their beloved pets. In this edition of Broadway Pets, watch as Operation Mincemeat castmates Natasha Hodgson and Jak Malone introduce their playful pups, Sydney and Dracula!



Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 7/13/25 - Overall Grosses Up 7% With WICKED Leading Grosses for all the Broadway shows for the week ending 7/13/2025.



2025 Emmy Nominations: Cynthia Erivo, Michel Urie, Julie Andrews, & More Harvey Guillén and Brenda Song revealed the 77th Primetime Emmy Award nominations on Tuesday morning. Nominees include Broadway's Cynthia Erivo, Jean Smart, Julie Andrews, Michael Urie, and more. Check out the full list!

Photos: First Look at ROLLING THUNDER Musical Off-Broadway

by Michael Major

See the first official production photos of the New York premiere of Rolling Thunder. The cast includes Drew Becker, Cassadee Pope, Justin Matthew Sargent, Daniel Yearwood, Courtnee Carter, and Deon’te Goodman.. (more...) Photos: First Look at the Revitalized Delacorte Theater

by Nicole Rosky

The Public Theater, in partnership with the New York City Departments of Parks & Recreation and Department of Cultural Affairs and the Central Park Conservancy, officially cut the ribbon on the revitalized Delacorte Theater in Central Park. Check out first images of the theater's new exterior!. (more...) Photos: JOSEPH THE DREAMER Returns for Limited Run

by Oliver Oliveros

After a remarkable journey through the COVID-19 pandemic, Trumpets Inc.’s musical revival of 'Joseph the Dreamer' is back for a limited engagement at the Carlos P. Romulo Auditorium. This reimagined production, based on the timeless biblical story of Joseph from the book of Genesis, promises an evening of hope and inspiration.. (more...)

by Josh Sharpe

by Juan-Jose Gonzalez

Ginger Minj will take flight this fall with the Hokus Pokus Live! tour, co-starring Sapphira Cristál, Jujubee, and Landon Cider. The production, serving as a love letter to the film, kicks off on September 4.. ( more... La reposición se realizará sobre la versión de Emilio Aragón y se podrá ver desde el 30 de octubre al 11 de enero.. ( more...

Video: Nicole Scherzinger Reflects on Tony Win and Wrapping SUNSET BLVD. Run

by Josh Sharpe

Last month, Nicole Scherzinger won her first Tony Award for her turn as Norma Desmond in the hit revival of Andrew Lloyd Webber's Sunset Boulevard. On a recent appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers, the performer reflected on her win and ending the run of the show this Sunday. Watch the interview!. (more...)

by Michael Major

by Michael Major

by Chloe Rabinowitz

by Josh Sharpe

by Rose Yaeger

by Joshua Wright

by Nicole Rosky

by Michael Major

Cole Escola has revealed their picks for an Oh, Mary! film adaptation, including Linda Hunt, Cherry Jones, and Miss Piggy doing Mary Todd Lincoln in a Muppets version.. ( more... Oh, Mary! fans hoping to see Amy Sedaris take on the role of Mary Todd Lincoln might be out of luck. Watch a video of her discussing taking on the role in Cole Escola's comedy on Amy Poehler's podcast.. ( more... Jean Smart will be out of additional performances of Call Me Izzy on Broadway due to a knee injury. Learn more about Call Me Izzy and see how to purchase tickets.. ( more... Ariana Grande, along with Broadway favorite Josh Gad, have officially joined the voice cast for Oh, the Places You'll Go, the upcoming animated musical feature based on the popular Dr. Seuss book of the same name.. ( more... Tony-nominated Broadway star Kerry Butler is back at New World Stages, where she recently appeared in Mama, I’m a Big Girl Now, the musical concert she wrote and performed in with her Hairspray co-stars Marissa Jaret Winokur and Laura Bell Bundy. . ( more... West Side Story premieres at Rome’s historic Baths of Caracalla as part of the Caracalla Festival 2025. Directed by Damiano Michieletto, the new production features an international cast and is performed in English.. ( more... Beginning July 15, Chiara Aurelia joins the company of John Proctor is the Villain as 'Shelby Holcomb'. Tony nominee Sadie Sink played her final performance on July 13, 2025.. ( more... Jenna Bainbridge, who currently stars as Nessarose in Wicked on Broadway, is giving a backstage tour to show how the production is accessible to her as an ambulatory wheelchair user! Watch the video now.. ( more...

Minnie Driver Joins West End Premiere of EVERY BRILLIANT THING

by Stephi Wild

Oscar, Emmy and Golden Globe nominated actress Minnie Driver will perform in the West End premiere of Every Brilliant Thing, written by Duncan Macmillan with Jonny Donahoe.. (more...)

