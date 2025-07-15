Photos: First Look at the Revitalized Delacorte Theater

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Today, The Public Theater, in partnership with the New York City Departments of Parks & Recreation and Department of Cultural Affairs and the Central Park Conservancy, officially cut the ribbon on the revitalized Delacorte Theater in Central Park. The Delacorte's long-awaited renovation ensures a more accessible experience with an intentional redesign that honors and prioritizes audiences, artists, and the Park.

The ceremony brought together elected officials, artists, and project leadership to celebrate the most significant renovation of the theater to date. The Delacorte will officially reopen to the public on August 7, with the first performance of this summer’s star-studded production of Twelfth Night, featuring Peter Dinklage, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Junior Nyong’o, Lupita Nyong’o, Sandra Oh, and more, directed by Public Theater Associate Artistic Director Saheem Ali.

Led by renowned design firm Ennead Architects, the transformation marks the most significant renovation in the theater’s 63-year history. The new design considers the experience of every person in the theater–performers, audience, and staff alike–with numerous accessibility upgrades throughout the entire space, including new accessible gates, ramps and lifts, bariatric seating, expanded hallways, purpose-built dressing rooms, upgraded stage lighting, sound, and scenic technology, and HVAC climate control for enclosed spaces. The design elevates the experience from both an aesthetic and functional perspective, creating a more comfortable and enjoyable theatrical experience for all.

“The revitalization of The Delacorte isn't just an upgrade; it's a profound commitment to the future of free theater in Central Park. Alongside our incredible partners from the public and private sectors who believed in the power of this mission, we've transformed this iconic space into a more comfortable, sustainable, and welcoming environment for everyone who believes culture belongs to every New Yorker,” said Patrick Willingham, the Executive Director of The Public Theater. “We can't wait to open our doors on August 7th with Twelfth Night, celebrate with our friends on and offstage, greet new and returning artists alike, and inaugurate this revitalized space.”

Artistic Director Oskar Eustis shared, “This beautiful theater is more than just a stage for great performances: it is a living monument to the idea that the culture belongs to everyone. It is free because it belongs to the people of New York City; it is accessible because everyone has the right to create, view and participate in the cultural life of their City; it is beautiful because the people deserve the best. The Delacorte is built to last because we believe that democracy, however challenged and threatened, will last for many generations to come.”

“The reopening of the Delacorte Theater in Central Park is a great day for New York City and for the arts,” said Luis A. Miranda, Jr., board chair of The Public Theater. “The Public Theater’s long-standing commitment to offer FREE Shakespeare in the Park is officially back and in a renovated home! Thank you to the city and to all the elected officials and public and private donors that made this revitalization possible. We look forward to welcoming every New Yorker, and those visiting our great city, to Central Park to continue enjoying free Shakespeare in the Park.”

“The Delacorte has long stood as a symbol of NYC’s soul—where culture, community, and nature live in harmony and memory lingers in the open air,” says Stephen Chu, Design Partner at Ennead Architects. “In reimagining this beloved experience, our goal was to distill decades of collective memory into a theater that feels both renewed and timeless. It rises from the landscape like a sculpted echo of the Park itself—crafted with care, shaped by intention, and built from the city’s own story. Using reclaimed redwood from 25 decommissioned water towers, we’ve woven the past into the future. A theater born of the fabric of NYC, returning to the people of NYC."

Every facet of the theater’s design points to the soul of Free Shakespeare in the Park: making theater for everyone. The revitalized design includes key upgrades such as:

-The new exterior enclosure is made of reclaimed redwood from decommissioned water towers sourced from all of New York’s five boroughs, grounding the space in both the natural landscape of the park and broader urban context.

-Two new gates add newly accessible entries, and a generous cross aisle with excellent sightlines ensures an equitable experience for everyone moving throughout the space.

-The number of ADA accessible seats has more than doubled along with wider seats for all, the addition of bariatric seating options, and increased locations for wheelchair seating.

-Improved dressing room and backstage facilities with full climate-control and visual live feeds. New ramps and a lift allow for artists with disabilities to enter and exit the stage with ease.

Check out photos of the new exterior below!

Photo Credit: Jeff Goldberg/Esto