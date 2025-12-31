Review Roundup: KINKY BOOTS Embarks on New North American Tour

The North American Tour of KINKY BOOTS opened on November 19, 2025 at the Clemens Center in Elmira, NY and will continue across North America, making stops in cities including Boston, Hartford, Dallas, Chicago, Toronto, and Detroit. Read the reviews for Kinky Boots here!

Leading the tour are Omari Collins “Scarlett D. Von'Du” as Lola, Noah Silverman as Charlie Price, Sophia Gunter as Lauren, Jason Daniel Chacon as Don, Emma Dean as Nicola, and John Anker Bow as George. Dargan Cole, Felipe Cristancho-Rodríguez, Jonathan Blake Flemings, Peyton Gaida, and Blaise Rossmann play the Angels. The KINKY BOOTS tour also features Carlyn Barenholtz, Connor Buonaccorsi, Brianna Clark, Blake Du Bois, Jayna Glynn, Billy Goldstein, Brandin Jay, Robert Miller, Val Moranto, Dominic Pagliaro, Thomas Ed Purvis, Kyle Williamson, and Natalie Lilavois Yusty.

Winner of the Tony, Grammy, and London’s Olivier Awards for Best Musical, KINKY BOOTS captivates and entertains audiences around the world with a Tony Award-winning score by Cyndi Lauper, book by four-time Tony Award-winner Harvey Fierstein, and original direction and Tony-winning choreography by Jerry Mitchell.

Linda Hodges, BroadwayWorld: There were many standouts, but the ensemble deserves special praise. This company is exceptionally strong and one of the best I've seen. Each ensemble member felt distinct and committed, creating a believable community within the Price & Son shoe factory. Lola's Angels, in particular, danced with precision and exuberance that elevated every number they strutted through (Choreography recreated by Rusty Mowery).

Leslie Dinaberg, Santa Barbara Independent: A truly uplifting celebration of individuality, inclusivity, and finding your own light — with music and dancing and fabulous costumes — was just what the doctor ordered. Kinky Boots’s kind of enjoyable and subtly thought-provoking entertainment is what we need right now more than ever.

Azaria Podplesky, The Spokesman-Review: Collins said Lauper’s soundtrack makes “Kinky Boots” high energy from start to finish. It’s not your typical musical, he said, thanks to the pop and rock tunes the “Girls Just Want to Have Fun,” “Time After Time” and “True Colors” singer wrote for the show.