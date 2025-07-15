Chiara Aurelia Begins Performances in JOHN PROCTOR IS THE VILLAIN

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Beginning tonight, July 15, Chiara Aurelia joins the company of John Proctor Is the Villain as 'Shelby Holcomb'. Tony nominee Sadie Sink played her final performance on July 13. Check out photos here!

In John Proctor Is the Villain, five young women – fueled by pop music, optimism, and fury – clash with their school, their Georgia town, and the stories they've been instructed to believe. As their class dissects The Crucible, they begin to question who we deem heroic, who we call a villain, and who gets burned in the process. With biting humor and a beating heart, this explosive new play – the “stunner of the season” (The New York Times) – shines a blazing spotlight on the eternal fight to claim your own narrative in a world that’s still stuck in the past.

About Chiara Aurelia

Chiara Aurelia is widely known for her starring role as ‘Jeanette Turner’ in the Freeform series “Cruel Summer,” for which she received a Critics Choice Nomination for Best Lead Actress in a Drama Series. Her breakout performance also garnered her a Best Actress nomination from the Hollywood Critics Association (HCA), with the show as a whole winning Best Cable Series in the HCA’s Drama category that year. “Cruel Summer” was the highest rated new cable drama series among women ages 18-34, scoring the highest ratings of any original series in the history of the platform. She can currently be seen off-Broadway play Dilaria. Written by Julia Randall, the play will open on June 18th at the DR2 Theatre for eight weeks.

Aurelia is also known for her role as ‘Young Ani’, starring alongside Mia Kunis in the Netflix thriller Luckiest Girl Alive. Recently, Aurelia portrayed the series regular role of ‘Jordy’ in the Peacock series, “Hysteria,” which follows a high school heavy metal band of outcasts who find themselves at the center of a witch hunt after mysterious events begin to unfold in their small town. She was also seen in the thriller, FEAR STREET 2, which will launched on Netflix as the second installment of the FEAR STREET trilogy. Her depiction of ‘Young Jessie’ in the film Gerald’s Game garnered her Best Supporting Young Actress by The BaM Awards and The Young Entertainer Awards, establishing Aurelia’s ability to portray emotionally demanding characters. Aurelia was born in Taos, New Mexico and began acting in theatre at the age of four. She currently resides in New York.