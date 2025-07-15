Photos: First Look at ROLLING THUNDER Musical Off-Broadway

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



See the first official production photos of the New York premiere of Rolling Thunder. The book is by journalist/writer Bryce Hallett. This new U.S. production is directed by Kenneth Ferrone. Rolling Thunder began performances on Thursday, July 10 at New World Stages (340 W 50th St) ahead of its Thursday, July 24 opening.

The cast includes Drew Becker (Johnny), Cassadee Pope (Linda), Justin Matthew Sargent (Thomas), Daniel Yearwood (Andy), Courtnee Carter (Nurse Kelly, Andy’s Mother, & others), and Deon’te Goodman (Mike, Jimi, & others). Understudies for this production are Ethan Hardy Benson and Erin Ramirez.

Tickets are now on sale at www.telecharge.com and https://rollingthunderus.com.

Part rock concert, part documentary, this exhilaration and moving show tells the heartfelt stories of young soldiers caught in the abyss of the Vietnam War and the galvanizing protest movement that sought to end it.

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the end of the Vietnam War with the fall of Saigon on April 30th, 1975, when NVA tanks rolled through the gates of the Presidential Palace.

Rolling Thunder brings together legendary songs of the period of the ‘60s and ‘70s, raw and potent storytelling inspired by Vietnam veterans and their families. The draft, combat, civil rights movement, and homecoming are evocatively reawakened in this intimate and epic work. At heart, it’s a deeply moving love story of courage, longing, loss, and hope.

The show encompasses the musical influence and legacy of many of the most notable songwriters, including Paul Simon, Jimi Hendrix, Bob Dylan, Roberta Flack, Mick Jagger and Keith Richard, Barry Mann and Cynthia Weill, Gladys Knight, Curtis Mayfield, among others.

The show is a proud supporter of The American Legion.

Photo Credit: Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade