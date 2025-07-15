2025 Emmy Nominations: Cynthia Erivo, Michael Urie, Julie Andrews, & More

Audio brought to you by:

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Broadway's Cynthia Erivo, Jean Smart, Julie Andrews, Michael Urie, Colman Domingo, Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez have been nominated at the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards.

This morning, Harvey Guillén and Brenda Song announced the nominations from the Academy’s Wolf Theatre in Los Angeles, honoring excellence in national television primetime programming from the past year. The ceremony took place at 8:30 AM PDT/11:30 AM EDT and streamed live HERE.

The 77th Emmy Awards ceremony will be broadcast live Sunday, Sept. 14 (8:00-11:00 PM EDT/5:00-8:00 PM PDT) on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

Take a look at the highlights below and check out the full list of nominees HERE.

Notable Nominees

The 77th Annual Tony Awards were nominated for Outstanding Directing For A Variety Special, which featured direction by Glenn Weiss.

The iconic Julie Andrews has been nominated for Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance for her performance as Lady Whistledown in Bridgerton. This marks the fourth time Andrews has been nominated for the Bridgerton franchise in this category.

Jean Smart, currently on Broadway in Call Me Izzy, received her fourth nomination for her role as Deborah Vance in HBO's Hacks. She has won the award for the series three times.

Tony Award winner Martin Short was nominated for Best Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for Only Murders in the Building, marking his fourth nomination as theater director Oliver Putnam in the Hulu comedy series.

Musical theater writers Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez have been nominated for Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics for their work on "The Ballad of the Witches' Road" in Marvel's Agatha All Along.

Tony Award nominee Colman Domingo, known to Broadway audiences for his work in shows like The Scottsboro Boys, was nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for his performance in The Four Seasons.

Michael Urie, most recently seen on Broadway in Once Upon a Mattress, has received a nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for Shrinking.

Tony Award winner Cynthia Erivo has been nominated for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy series for her performance as identical siblings in Poker Face.

Cristin Milioti, Tony-nominated for her performance in Once, has been nominated for Outstanding Actress in a Limited Series or Movie for The Penguin.

Jake Gyllenhaal, who recently completed his run in Othello on Broadway, was nominated for Outstanding Actor in a Limited Series or Movie for Presumed Innocent.

Sam Rockwell, who was nominated for a Tony for 2022's American Buffalo, has been nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Drama Series for The White Lotus.

Bill Camp, Tony Award nominee for 2016's The Crucible, received a nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for his performance in Presumed Innocent.

Carrie Coon was nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for her performance in The White Lotus.

Sheryl Lee Ralph was nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series for Abbott Elementary.

Tony Award-winner Deirdre O'Connell has been nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for her performance in The Penguin.

Tony-nominee Ruth Negga received a nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie for Presumed Innocent.

Two-time Tony winner Cherry Jones received a nomination for Outstanding Guest Actress In A Drama Series for The Handmaid's Tale.

Tony-nominee Cate Blanchett was nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie for Disclaimer.

Mid-Century Modern, the Hulu comedy with Nathan Lane, Matt Bomer, and Nathan Lee Graham, has been nominated for Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Program, Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series, Outstanding Picture Editing, and Outstanding Sound Mixing.

Étoile, the dance drama from The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel creators Amy Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino, was nominated for Outstanding Choreography and Outstanding Cinematography.

Playwright Jack Thorne, along with Stephen Graham, were nominated for Outstanding Writing For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie for Adolescence.

RuPaul Charles has been nominated for Outstanding Host For A Reality Or Reality Competition Program for RuPaul's Drag Race. The show itself has been nominated for Outstanding Production Design, Outstanding Casting, Outstanding Directing, and more.

For The Traitors, Tony Award winner Alan Cumming was also nominated for Outstanding Host For A Reality Or Reality Competition Program, with the show also nabbing several other nominations, including Outstanding Reality Competition Program.

The Lion King at the Hollywood Bowl, a celebration of the Disney films and Broadway show, was nominated for Outstanding Choreography for Variety or Reality Programming, Outstanding Makeup, and Outstanding Technical Direction and Camerawork for a Special.

The 77th Primetime Emmy Award Nominations List

Outstanding Talk Series

“The Daily Show”

“Jimmy Kimmel Live”

“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert”

Outstanding Reality Competition Program

“The Amazing Race”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race”

“Survivor”

“Top Chef”

“The Traitors”

Outstanding Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Colin Farrell, "The Penguin"

Stephen Graham, "Adolescence"

Jake Gyllenhaal, "Presumed Innocent"

Brian Tyree Henry, "Dope Thief"

Cooper Koch, "Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story"

Outstanding Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Cate Blanchett, "Disclaimer"

Meghann Fahy, "Sirens"

Cristin Milioti, "The Penguin"

Michelle Williams, "Dying for Sex"

Rashida Jones, "Black Mirror"

Limited Series

"Adolescence"

"Black Mirror"

"Dying for Sex"

"Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story"

"The Penguin"

Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Kathy Bates, Matlock

Sharon Horgan, Bad Sisters

Britt Lower, Severance

Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us

Keri Russell, The Diplomat

Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Sterling K. Brown, "Paradise"

Gary Oldman, "Slow Horses"

Pedro Pascal, "The Last of Us"

Adam Scott, "Severance"

Noah Wyle, "The Pitt"

Drama Series

"Andor"

"The Diplomat"

"The Last of Us"

"Paradise"

"The Pitt"

"Severance"

"Slow Horses"

"The White Lotus"

Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Adam Brody, "Nobody Wants This"

Seth Rogen, "The Studio"

Jason Segel, "Shrinking"

Martin Short, "Only Murders in the Building"

Jeremy Allen White, "The Bear"

Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Uzo Aduba, "The Residence"

Kristen Bell, "Nobody Wants This"

Quinta Brunson, "Abbott Elementary"

Ayo Edebiri, "The Bear"

Jean Smart, "Hacks"

Comedy Series

"Abbott Elementary"

"The Bear"

"Hacks"

"Nobody Wants This"

"Only Murders in the Building"

"Shrinking"

"The Studio"

"What We Do in the Shadows"