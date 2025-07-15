Ginger Minj to Lead HOKUS POKUS LIVE! Tour with Sapphira Cristál, Jujubee, & Landon Cider

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Global drag superstar, theater performer, and “RuPaul’s Drag Race” icon Ginger Minj will take flight this fall with the Hokus Pokus Live! tour, co-starring Sapphira Cristál (“RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 16”), Jujubee (“RuPaul’s Drag Race” and “DRAG: The Musical”), and Landon Cider (“Dragula”). The announcement comes amidst Minj's current return to the Drag Race world as a contestant in the ongoing tenth season of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars.

Written, directed, and co-produced by Minj, this marks her biggest theatrical touring production to date, traveling across 22 U.S. cities from September 4 - October 6 in major theaters. Artist presale begins July 16th at 10 a.m. local time (CODE: SPELLBOOK), and tickets go on general sale Friday, July 18th at 10 a.m. local time here (VIP packages are also available).

Hokus Pokus Live! is a love letter to the classic film, inspired by Bette Midler encouraging Ginger on the set of “Hocus Pocus 2.” As Ginger recalls, Midler told her, “I just really love the way that you do me. I would like to see you take this and run with it and turn it into something.”

Ginger says, "We are incredibly excited to bring 'Hokus Pokus Live!' to audiences everywhere. This tour brings together an extraordinary lineup of talent, each a master of their craft. It's more than just a drag show; it's a magical theatrical experience that will leave audiences spellbound."

This marks the third iteration of Hokus Pokus Live! This version will showcase new songs that connect with the characters of the story, along with the magic brought by the production's new cast members.

2025 Tour Dates:

September 4 - Orlando, FL (Plaza Live)

September 6 - Atlanta, GA (The Eastern)

September 8 - Washington D.C. (Lincoln Theatre)

September 9 - Richmond, VA (The National)

September 10 - New York City (Town Hall)

September 11 - Glenside, PA (Keswick Theatre)

September 12 - Columbus, OH (KEMBA Live!)

September 14 - Milwaukee, WI (Pabst Theater)

September 15 - Royal Oak, MI (Royal Oak Music Theatre)

September 16 - Pittsburgh, PA (Stage AE)

September 18 - St. Paul, MN (The Fitzgerald)

September 19 - Chicago, IL (Riviera Theatre)

September 20 - Iowa City, IA (The Englert Theatre)

September 21 - Kansas City, MO (The Midland Theatre)

September 22 - Boulder, CO (Boulder Theater)

September 25 - Salt Lake City (Rockwell at The Complex)

September 28 - Boise, ID (The Egyptian Theatre)

September 29 - Seattle, WA (Neptune Theatre)

October 1 - Portland, OR (Revolution Hall)

October 2 - Eugene, OR (The McDonald Theatre)

October 5 - San Francisco (The Palace of Fine Arts)

October 6 - Los Angeles (The Novo)

VIP Packages:

THE COVEN ULTRA VIP PACKAGE:

One Bewitching Reserved Seated Ticket in the First Five (5) Rows*

Be the First to Summon the Sinister Sisters of ‘Hokus Pokus’

Blend the Brews and Stir the Tea in a VIP Question and Answer (Q&A) Session

Receive a Witchy Welcome Gift as the Newest Member of the Coven

Includes Group Photo with Cast Members of ‘Hokus Pokus’

On-Site VIP Perks (Coven Ultra VIPs Only)

VIP Priority Check-In & Separate VIP Entrance

Crowd-Free VIP Merchandise Shopping Opportunity

That Full-Moon Fabulous Exclusive VIP Merchandise

Spooky-Sweet Autographed Tour Poster, Signed by Cast Members of ‘Hokus Pokus’

Includes Commemorative ‘Hokus Pokus’ VIP Laminate

* Venue seating configurations can vary market-by-market.

RIP (REALLY IMPORTANT PERSON) PACKAGE

One Enchanting Reserved Seated Ticket*

On-Site RIP Perks

VIP Priority Check-In

VIP Fast Lane Merchandise Shopping Opportunity

That Full-Moon Fabulous Exclusive VIP Merchandise

Spooky-Sweet Autographed Tour Poster, Signed by Cast Members of ‘Hokus Pokus’

Includes Commemorative ‘Hokus Pokus’ VIP Laminate

* Venue seating configurations can vary market-by-market.

About the Stars

Known as "The Glamour Toad," Ginger Minj is the star of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 10, and a beloved finalist from RuPaul's Drag Race Season 7, All Stars 2, and All Stars 6, celebrated for her comedic timing, powerful vocals, and Broadway-ready presence. She’s the co-founder of Fruit Wine Productions and has produced and starred in multiple successful theatre shows, including Golden Gals Live!, The Broad’s Way, The Munsterz Live!, and more.

A fan-favorite from RuPaul's Drag Race Season 2, All Stars 1, All Stars 5, and UK vs. The World, Jujubee captivates audiences with her quick wit, soulful voice, and undeniable charm. She recently starred in the award-winning off-Broadway production, DRAG: The Musical.

The reigning runner-up of RuPaul's Drag Race Season 16, Sapphira Cristal quickly became a sensation with her incredible vocal range, operatic performances, and stunning stage presence.

The groundbreaking winner of Dragula Season 3, Landon Cider is a celebrated drag king who pushes boundaries with his innovative artistry, theatricality, and powerful performances.