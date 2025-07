Video: Watch Highlights from THE WEIR at Irish Rep

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



This summer Irish Rep brings back The Weir by Conor McPherson, directed by Ciarán O’Reilly, opening on July 17. A longtime Irish Rep favorite, this marks the company’s fourth staging of The Weir, following acclaimed runs in 2013 and 2015, and a 2020 digital adaptation.

In a remote country pub in Ireland, newcomer Valerie finds herself drawn into an evening of ghost stories shared by the local bachelors who gather there to drink. With the wind howling outside and a hint of tension in the air, what begins as playful blarney soon drifts into the supernatural realm when Valerie shares her own haunting tale.