Jenna Bainbridge Shares How WICKED Is Accessible to Wheelchair Users

Jenna Bainbridge, who currently stars as Nessarose in Wicked on Broadway, is giving a backstage tour to show how the production is accessible to her as an ambulatory wheelchair user! In the new video, she demonstrates how her access needs are met at the long-running musical.

In the video, the Suffs alum shows the various ramps, elevators, and hand railings that help make the backstage area Wicked 100% accessible to her. Although there are no wheelchair accessible dressing rooms at the Gershwin, Nessa's dressing room was moved downstairs from its original location to make it as close to the stage as possible.

"This [dressing room] meets all my access needs because it limits the amount of steps and walking I have to do and for my disability, that's really what I need."

Bainbridge also explains that she uses her commuter wheelchair to get to and from the theatre, as well as to navigate the backstage area. She then has a curtain call wheelchair that she uses to take her bow.

"Accessibility means something different to every single person and every single human has access need, regardless of whether or not they have a disability. So when I joined Wicked, we had a very open and honest conversation about what my access needs were and how Wicked would be able to meet those access needs."

Jenna Bainbridge recently history as the first ambulatory-wheelchair user to play Nessarose in the stage show's history. She joined the production with Lencia Kebede, who made history as the first Black actor to play Elphaba full-time on Broadway.

About Wicked on Broadway

Currently the 4th longest-running show in Broadway history, Wicked is currently in its 22nd year on Broadway. Wicked looks at what happened in the Land of Oz…but from a different angle. Long before Dorothy arrives, there is another young woman, born with emerald-green skin, who is smart, fiery, misunderstood, and possessing an extraordinary talent. When she meets a bubbly blonde who is exceptionally popular, their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendships…until the world decides to call one “good,” and the other one “Wicked.”



Photo Credit: Joan Marcus