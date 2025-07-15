Minnie Driver Joins West End Premiere of EVERY BRILLIANT THING

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Oscar, Emmy and Golden Globe nominated actress Minnie Driver will perform in the West End premiere of Every Brilliant Thing, written by Duncan MacMillan with Jonny Donahoe and directed by Jeremy Herrin and Duncan MacMillan. The run @sohoplace theatre has been extended by popular demand until 8 November, with additional dates for Lenny Henry and Jonny Donahoe, and Minnie Driver closing the season, with a four-week run from 13 October – 8 November.

First presented by Paines Plough at Roundabout at Summerhall in 2014, this wildly popular, one-person play has delighted audiences in over 80 countries worldwide, been adapted into a highly successful HBO film and now debuts in the West End @sohoplace, performed by five exceptional actors. The season opens with Lenny Henry (August in England, Bush Theatre; Othello, Northern Broadsides) followed in date order by Jonny Donahoe (co-creator and original performer Every Brilliant Thing), Ambika Mod (One Day, Netflix; This is Going to Hurt, BBC), Sue Perkins (The Great British Bake Off, BBC; Just a Minute, BBC Radio 4) and concludes with Minnie Driver (Good Will Hunting; The Riches).

Minnie said, “I am thrilled to have been asked to be part of Every Brilliant Thing, it's an extraordinarily unique one person show – funny, raw and kind, and crucially supported by the involvement of the audience, which adds a really interesting angle on storytelling.”

Opening nights on Thursday 7 August (Lenny Henry), Thursday 21 August (Jonny Donahoe), Wednesday 10 September (Sue Perkins), Thursday 11 September (Ambika Mod) and Tuesday 21 October (Minnie Driver).

You're seven years old. Mum's in hospital. Dad says she's ‘done something stupid'. She finds it hard to be happy. You start a list of everything that's brilliant about the world. Everything worth living for. You leave it on her pillow. You know she's read it because she's corrected your spelling.

A child attempts to ease their mother's depression by creating a list of all the best things in the world. Through adulthood, as the list grows, they learn the deep significance it has on their own life. Every Brilliant Thing is a comedy about the lengths we will go for those we love.

Every Brilliant Thing is designed by Vicki Mortimer with lighting design by Jack Knowles, sound design by Tom Gibbons and casting by Jessica Ronane CDG.

Produced by Second Half Productions, Gavin Kalin Productions, Rodeo/Tilted, and Winkler & Smalberg, in association with Nica Burns and Paines Plough.