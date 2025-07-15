Video: Nicole Scherzinger Reflects on Tony Win and Wrapping SUNSET BLVD. Run

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Last month, Nicole Scherzinger won her first Tony Award for her turn as Norma Desmond in the hit revival of Andrew Lloyd Webber's Sunset Boulevard. On a recent appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers, the performer didn't hide her excitement about the achievement.

"It was definitely an out-of-body experience, but it was such a dream come true for me," she shared, pointing out the significance of Glenn Close introducing her performance at the ceremony as well. "I got to perform 'As If We Never Said Goodbye.' That's like my love letter to the theater."

The performer is wrapping up her run as Norma this Sunday, accumulating hundreds of performances between the West End and Broadway productions. "I think it's over 400 performances... We started this journey two years ago, and a lot has happened since then and we've done it. I'm taking a piece of Norma with me always and forever."

Watch the full interview, in which Scherzinger also spoke about her new competition, Building the Band, where she serves as a mentor and judge alongside the late Liam Payne. Scherzinger will play her last performance as Norma Desmond on Sunday, June 20, when the production of Sunset Blvd. ends its run at the St. James Theatre.

Despite the run ending, Scherzinger has previously expressed her interest in reprising the role of Norma in the long-discussed potential film adaptation, also sharing that she hopes to do movie musicals in general. A film adaptation has been in development for years, most notably with Glenn Close, who won a Tony Award for originating the role on Broadway. Close originally stated that the film would go into production with Paramount in the summer of 2021, but Andrew Lloyd Webber later revealed that Paramount passed on the project.

Jamie Lloyd’s reimagination of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s musical was honored with three Tony Awards, including Best Revival of a Musical, Best Actress in a Musical for Nicole Scherzinger, and Best Lighting Design of a Musical for Jack Knowles. The production also received the Drama League Award for Distinguished Revival of a Musical, and Scherzinger received the Distinguished Performance Award.