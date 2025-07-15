Exclusive: Natasha Hodgson & Jak Malone Cuddle up with Their Broadway Pets, Sydney & Dracula

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Broadway stars- they're just like us! When some of our favorite performers aren't onstage, they're at home, cuddling up with their beloved pets. In this edition of Broadway Pets, watch as Operation Mincemeat castmates Natasha Hodgson and Jak Malone introduce their playful pups, Sydney and Dracula!

What's their routine like as a Broadway performer/pet parents? "The last couple of weeks I've been a solo dog parent, and let me tell you... our schedule is very punishing," explained Hodgson. "On a two-show day, we'll run at the park, then drop him back off at the flat. We'll do our first show of the day and I'll come back and feed him and apologize for abandoning him, have a little cuddle, then go out and do the second show. When I come back we do a final runaround in the night streets of New York. It's a lot of effort!"

"I get home so late from doing the show and [Dracula] is exhausted- he's had a whole doggy day," added Malone. "It's time for him to go to bed and I really try to keep him up, because I haven't seen him in hours and I want to cuddle him!"

Hodgson is an award-winning writer-performer and co-writer and star of Operation Mincemeat which won Best New Musical at the 2024 Olivier Awards, and which also saw her nominated for Best Actress in a Musical for originating the role of Ewen Montagu. She also recieved three 2025 Tony nominations for the Broadway production. Outside of Operation Mincemeat, Natasha is a part of the award-winning dark-comedy theatre troupe Kill the Beast and created and starred in her own critically acclaimed BBC scripted fiction series The Sink which was nominated for Best Podcast/Online Audio at the Audio Drama Awards 2021 and named one of the Top 20 Podcasts of 2020 by The Guardian.

Jak Malone is an Tony and Olivier Award-winning actor from Merseyside. He won the 2024 Olivier Award and 2025 Tony Award for playing Hester in Operation Mincemeat. Further stage credits include: Sondheim on Sondheim (Alexandra Palace Theatre); Spies Are Forever (Gillian Lynne Theatre); Operation Mincemeat (Riverside Studios / Southwark Playhouse / New Diorama Theatre) and A Clockwork Orange (Everyman Theatre, Liverpool).

