Jean Smart Out of CALL ME IZZY For Additional Performances

The role of Izzy will be performed by two-time Tony Award nominee Johanna Day from July 15 to July 18.

By: Jul. 15, 2025
Jean Smart will be out of additional performances of Call Me Izzy on Broadway due to a knee injury. Previously set to be out of the show from July 8 to 11, it has been revealed that two-time Tony Award nominee Johanna Day will now continue to play the role of Izzy from July 15-July 18. 

The 12-week limited engagement is now playing at Studio 54 through August 17, 2025. Written by Jamie Wax and directed by Sarna Lapine, Call Me Izzy  is a darkly comedic story about one woman in rural Louisiana who has a secret that is both her greatest gift and her only way out.

It is a moving, tour de force portrait of a woman who resists being silenced by embracing her tenacity, humor, and fiery imagination. 


