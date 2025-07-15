Jean Smart Out of CALL ME IZZY For Additional Performances

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Jean Smart will be out of additional performances of Call Me Izzy on Broadway due to a knee injury. Previously set to be out of the show from July 8 to 11, it has been revealed that two-time Tony Award nominee Johanna Day will now continue to play the role of Izzy from July 15-July 18.

The 12-week limited engagement is now playing at Studio 54 through August 17, 2025. Written by Jamie Wax and directed by Sarna Lapine, Call Me Izzy is a darkly comedic story about one woman in rural Louisiana who has a secret that is both her greatest gift and her only way out.

It is a moving, tour de force portrait of a woman who resists being silenced by embracing her tenacity, humor, and fiery imagination.