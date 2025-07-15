Ariana Grande and Josh Gad Join Jon M. Chu's OH, THE PLACES YOU'LL GO Animated Musical

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Ariana Grande and Josh Gad are entering the world of Dr. Seuss. The Wicked star and Broadway favorite have officially joined the voice cast for Oh, the Places You'll Go, the upcoming animated musical feature based on the popular Dr. Seuss book of the same name. The movie will reunite Grande with Wicked Jon M. Chu, who co-directs the animated film.

The two performers announced the news in separate social media posts, both featuring a photo of the actors in a recording booth posing behind matching scripts. Gad's caption read: "Never been more excited to go places. We are dreaming up something very very special for you. Warner Brothers Animation has put together a truly all-star team. I’ve been dying to work with Ariana, Jon, Jill, JJ, Gregg Taylor, Bill Damaschke, and Pasek and Paul for ages. The wait was worth it. Still some time to go, but trust me… we’re off and away." Take a look at his post below.

It was previously announced that the movie will be hitting theaters on March 17, 2025. The Wicked director will be joined at the helm by animation veteran Jill Culton, who previously worked at Pixar as a story artist on such films as Toy Story, Toy Story 2, and Monsters, Inc. EGOT songwriting team Pasek and Paul are writing original songs for the film, which will be distributed by Warner Bros Picture Animation and is a co-production of Dr. Seuss Enteprises and Bad Robot. The Seuss book has been adapted by Rob Lieber.

Chu has been attached to the film since late 2021, which is described as "a globetrotting animated musical following a young adventurer as they journey through the joys and heartaches, and the peaks and valleys of life." This is the latest in a line of projects for the director, which also includes a film of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, a biopic about pop star Britney Spears, a movie adaptation of the video game Split Fiction, and a live-action project inspired by the Hot Wheels toy line. Chu is also set to executive produce a spin-off series based on Crazy Rich Asians, following the 2018 movie, which he directed. His directional credits also include the film adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda's In the Heights, which hit theaters in 2021.

Chu's most recent film, the first installment of the two-part Wicked adaptation, opened last November to rave reviews and huge box office success. The movie received 10 Oscar nominations, including Best Picture, winning 2. The second part, Wicked: For Good, will hit theaters on November 21, 2025.

Grande is currently starring in the two-part adaptation of Wicked. For her performance in Part One, she was nominated for multiple awards, including an Academy Award and a Golden Globe. In interviews, she has indicated that she hopes to pursue more acting and musical theater. Her next onscreen project is the upcoming fourth installment in the Meet the Parents franchise. Though her role was not confirmed, it is rumored that she will play the fiancée of the son of Ben Stiller's and Teri Polo's characters.

Gad is best known for voicing the beloved snowman Olaf in Disney’s Frozen franchise, originating the role of Elder Arnold Cunningham in Broadway’s The Book of Mormon, and portraying LeFou in the live-action adaptation of Beauty and the Beast. He is currently working on the Spaceballs sequel, in which he is starring, producing, and co-writing.