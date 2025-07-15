VIDEO: WEST SIDE STORY Opens at Ancient Roman Ruins in New Staging by Damiano Michieletto

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



A new production of West Side Story has opened at the Baths of Caracalla in Rome, as part of the Teatro dell’Opera di Roma’s summer 2025 season. The staging, which runs through August 7, 2025 marks a rare presentation of an American musical on one of Italy’s most prestigious operatic stages.

This new interpretation of the musical is directed by Damiano Michieletto, with choreography by Sasha Riva and Simone Repele. Michele Mariotti conducts the Orchestra and Corps de Ballet of the Teatro dell’Opera di Roma. The production is part of the Caracalla Festival’s expanded 2025 program, curated by Michieletto, and titled Between the Sacred and the Human.

Performed in English and staged in the open-air ruins of the ancient Roman baths, the production brings together classical opera talent and musical theatre tradition. Michieletto’s staging reimagines the urban conflict between the Jets and Sharks in a swimming pool setting.

The cast features Marek Zurowski as Tony and Sofia Caselli as Maria, alongside Sergio Giacomelli as Bernardo, Natascia Fonzetti as Anita, and Sam Brown as Riff. The ensemble includes dancers from the Teatro dell’Opera di Roma Corps de Ballet, with additional performances by actors portraying the Jets and Sharks, as well as community members.

The creative team includes Paolo Fantin (sets), Carla Teti (costumes), and Alessandro Carletti (lighting).

The Teatro dell’Opera di Roma is presenting West Side Story as part of its broader effort to diversify programming and engage new audiences during Rome’s Jubilee Year. The Baths of Caracalla have long served as the venue for the company’s summer season, providing a historic backdrop for opera, ballet, and concert performances.