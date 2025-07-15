Amy Sedaris Doesn't Think She Can Do OH, MARY! on Broadway

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Oh, Mary! fans hoping to see Amy Sedaris take on the role of Mary Todd Lincoln might be out of luck. The Strangers with Candy alum appeared on Amy Poehler's podcast on Tuesday to introduce Cole Escola's interview, which brought up the topic of potentially starring in the Tony-winning play.

Before Escola's segment of the podcast began, Sedaris discuss her friendship and working relationship with them. When asked if she would take on the starring role in Oh, Mary!, Sedaris said that she doesn't think she can take on eight shows a week.

"I don't know if I have the energy anymore for that schedule. I don't think I could do it eight days a week. I mean, I'd like to because you lose weight, you'd get muscle, I mean, that aspect, live audience. But man, that's a brutal schedule. That's for a young person."

Poehler shared that she had thought of Sedaris when seeing the show, thinking she would be the perfect fit for the role.

"I was thinking about you because I was thinking, I'm sure Cole would love for you to do Oh, Mary! and you would be perfect in it. But I know that the schedule is wild."

Sedaris concluded that while she would love to continue to work with Escola, the schedule is "too wild."

Escola has said in the past that Sedaris would make an "incredible" Mary in the Broadway comedy.

"She would be too good, though," they said to CBS Mornings after their Tony win. "We got to save something for when we're really desperate."

Tituss Burgess recently returned to the play for an encore 6-week engagement through Saturday, August 2, 2025. Burgess initially played the role March 18 through April 6, following three-time Emmy-Nominee Betty Gilpin. Award-winning Actress, Recording Artist, and Drag Queen Jinkx Monsoon (“RuPaul’s Drag Race,” “Doctor Who,” Little Shop of Horrors, Chicago) will take over the title role of ‘Mary Todd Lincoln’ beginning Monday, August 4, and play a limited eight-week engagement through Sunday, September 28.

Original cast members Conrad Ricamora, James Scully, Bianca Leigh and Tony Macht will remain with the show through August 2, 2025.

Directed by 2025 Tony Award-winner Sam Pinkleton, Oh, Mary! opened on Broadway on July 11, 2024 at the Lyceum Theatre, where it became the first show in the theater’s 121-year history to gross more than $1,000,000 in a single week. Oh, Mary! has since broken its own box office record twelve times, and became the first show of the 2024-25 Broadway season to recoup its investment.

Oh, Mary! is produced on Broadway by Kevin McCollum & Lucas McMahon and Mike Lavoie & Carlee Briglia with Bob Boyett, The Council, Jean Doumanian Productions, Nicole Eisenberg, Jay Marcus & George Strus, Irony Point, Richard Batchelder/Bradley Reynolds, Tyler Mount/Tommy Doyle, Nelson & Tao, Palomares & Rosenberg, and Showtown Productions.

General tickets, beginning at $58.00 (including fees), are available now on Telecharge, in person at the Lyceum Box Office (149 West 45th Street), or by calling 212.239.6200. A digital lottery is available at OhMaryPlay.com/lottery, with select tickets available at $47.00. ‍ A limited number of in-person rush tickets will be available at the Lyceum Theatre Box Office for $43.00, available day-of when the box office opens.



Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas