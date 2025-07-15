Cole Escola Wants Miss Piggy to Star in OH, MARY! Film

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Cole Escola has revealed their picks for an Oh, Mary! film adaptation. While appearing on Amy Poehler's Good Hang podcast, the Tony-winner was asked about a potential film adaptation of the hit Broadway comedy. While they didn't confirm that there was a film in the works, they gave some suggestions on who could star as Mary Todd Lincoln.

Before Escola joined the interview, their longtime collaborator and friend Amy Sedaris suggested that Linda Hunt should take on the role, which Escola agreed with. They also suggested Cherry Jones, adding that Jones would also give a "really chilling" performance as Mary's Husband, Abraham Lincoln.

Escola then suggested that a Muppet would be great, sharing that they would like to see Miss Piggy play Mary Todd Lincoln, with the rest of the characters being played by humans.

"Actually cut this because I'm talking to Disney tomorrow," they joked about the possibility of a Muppets version of Oh, Mary.

"I hope they have good lawyers because those Muppets don't know what they're signing," Poehler responded.

In the episode, Sedaris also discussed the possibility of taking on the role of Mary Todd Lincoln herself. While she shared she would love to work with Escola again, the Broadway schedule might be "too wild" for her.

Tituss Burgess recently returned to the play for an encore 6-week engagement through Saturday, August 2, 2025. Burgess initially played the role March 18 through April 6, following three-time Emmy-Nominee Betty Gilpin. Award-winning Actress, Recording Artist, and Drag Queen Jinkx Monsoon (“RuPaul’s Drag Race,” “Doctor Who,” Little Shop of Horrors, Chicago) will take over the title role of ‘Mary Todd Lincoln’ beginning Monday, August 4, and play a limited eight-week engagement through Sunday, September 28.

Original cast members Conrad Ricamora, James Scully, Bianca Leigh and Tony Macht will remain with the show through August 2, 2025.

Directed by 2025 Tony Award-winner Sam Pinkleton, Oh, Mary! opened on Broadway on July 11, 2024 at the Lyceum Theatre, where it became the first show in the theater’s 121-year history to gross more than $1,000,000 in a single week. Oh, Mary! has since broken its own box office record twelve times, and became the first show of the 2024-25 Broadway season to recoup its investment.

Oh, Mary! is produced on Broadway by Kevin McCollum & Lucas McMahon and Mike Lavoie & Carlee Briglia with Bob Boyett, The Council, Jean Doumanian Productions, Nicole Eisenberg, Jay Marcus & George Strus, Irony Point, Richard Batchelder/Bradley Reynolds, Tyler Mount/Tommy Doyle, Nelson & Tao, Palomares & Rosenberg, and ShowTown Productions.

General tickets, beginning at $58.00 (including fees), are available now on Telecharge, in person at the Lyceum Box Office (149 West 45th Street), or by calling 212.239.6200. A digital lottery is available at OhMaryPlay.com/lottery, with select tickets available at $47.00. ‍ A limited number of in-person rush tickets will be available at the Lyceum Theatre Box Office for $43.00, available day-of when the box office opens.