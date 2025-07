Wake Up With BroadwayWorld July 15, 2025

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is July 15, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

Syd Sider Shares All the Backstage Scoop at HEATHERS THE MUSICAL Syd Sider, who is currently appearing in the Off-Broadway production of Heathers the Musical, took us backstage at New World Stages to share some of their pre-show rituals, favorite moments, memories, and more!



Photos: Broadway Stars Come Together for the 27th Annual Broadway Barks Jutst yesterday, the best of Broadway came together in Shubert Alley for the 27th annual Broadway Barks. Hosted by co-founder Bernadette Peters and Beth Leavel, the special event featured a ‘meet and greet' of all the adoptable pets, who made their Broadway debut on stage alongside some of Broadway's favorite stars. Check out photos here!



Photos: Lorde Visits The Cast of JOHN PROCTOR IS THE VILLAIN On Friday, July 11, singer-song writer Lorde visited with the cast of John Proctor is the Villain on Broadway! Her song, Greenlight, his featured predominantly in the show. See the photos here!

The Oscar Hammerstein II Center for Theatre Studies at Columbia University School of the Arts has announced the appointment of celebrated playwright James Ijames to the Theatre faculty as Associate Professor of Theatre with tenure. . ( more... The top prize of $2,000.00 has been offered annually to an original full-length play, musical, or one-act play sequence that has not been professionally produced or received trade book publication.. ( more... This edition highlights significant developments in industry advocacy and funding, with arts organizations both fighting for increased government support and grappling with budget challenges in various states. We also cover key updates from Broadway, including the new Tony Awards Nominating Committee and local efforts to protect the Times Square theater district, alongside inspiring international news showcasing the resilience of the arts. . ( more... Recognized as the nation's leading activist opera company, White Snake Projects has announced the official launch of the Indigenous Directory for Musical Storytelling (IDMS).. ( more... The Workshop Theater, in partnership with Weston Theater Company, is hosting an exclusive New York City reading of Kareem Fahmy’s A DISTINCT SOCIETY. Learn more!. ( more... The Classical Theatre of Harlem has appointed two distinguished leaders in the arts and culture sector to its Board of Directors. Learn more about the changes here! . ( more... Theater Resources Unlimited (TRU) is celebrating its fifth year of non-stop weekly Community Gatherings this Friday, having offered to date over 250 conversations and unlimited camaraderie since April 17, 2020.. ( more... A dependable haven for artists in isolation, Theater Resources Unlimited (TRU) is celebrating its fifth year of non-stop weekly Community Gatherings this Friday with Theater Awards: What They Mean and Why We Give Them.. ( more...

Let BroadwayWorld and Ticketmaster be your guide to which plays and musicals are the most buzz-worthy this week, starting July 14, 2025. Check out five Broadway shows we recommend that you should snag tickets to right now!. (more...)

Little Island is now presenting the reimagining of Lee Breuer and Bob Telson's Pulitzer Prize-finalist The Gospel at Colonus, directed by Shayok Misha Chowdhury. Let's see what the critics are saying about the production.... ( more...

Take Our International Reader Survey For A Chance To Win A $100 Amazon Gift Card

BroadwayWorld's research surveys are used by industry members to make decisions about productions, marketing, and more. We'd love to know more about your preferences.. (more...)

Photos: Director Phylicia Rashad and the Cast of IMMEDIATE FAMILY Meets the Press

The new American play Immediate Family, written by Hamilton’s Paul Oakley Stovall and directed by Phylicia Rashad, will premiere in North Carolina. The cast and creative team recently met the press and BroadwayWorld was there. Check out photos here!. (more...)

Iain Mackay has devised a successful programme which shows the strength and breadth of the school, its current student body and the legacy that underpins the institution as we know it. . ( more... WE WILL ROCK YOU, the musical that features and celebrates the iconic music of Queen had its Canadian premiere production at Toronto's CAA Ed Mirvish Theatre. It is returning to Toronto for a limited engagement.. ( more... Laverne Cox, Jonathan Van Ness, and more will star in The Drowsy Chaperon benefit concert! Learn more about the concert and see how to attend the performance!. ( more... The producers of Heathers the Musical have issued a statement condemning bootlegs taken by audience members. The musical – which recently return to its original Off-Broadway home at New World Stages – has issued 'school rules.'. ( more...

Rachel Zegler's Alternate, Bella Brown, Debuts as 'Eva' in EVITA: First Look

Rachel Zegler's alternate, Bella Brown, makes her debut as ‘Eva Perón’ in Jamie Lloyd’s new production of Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Evita. See photos here!. (more...)

Julie Benko, Bill Irwin, Hayley Podschun & More Featured in Shakespeare Theatre Company's 2025/26 Season

Shakespeare Theatre Company has revealed a sneak peek at casting for the 25/26 Season with several Broadway talents and local favorites leading the list in its first three shows: Merry Wives, The Wild Duck, and Guys and Dolls.. (more...)

