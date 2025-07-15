Wake Up With BroadwayWorld July 15, 2025

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is July 15, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is July 15, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:
Good morning, BroadwayWorld! It's time to start your day with all the must-read Broadway news, highlights, and behind-the-scenes moments you might have missed. Yesterday was filled with exclusive peeks and star-studded events — go backstage with Syd Sider at Heathers the Musical, see Broadway stars and adorable pets unite at Broadway Barks, and check out photos of Lorde visiting John Proctor is the Villain. We've got videos including Neil Diamond leading "Sweet Caroline" at A Beautiful Noise and ice skaters hitting the rink with tunes from Sunset Boulevard, plus reviews, casting updates, and hot photos from Sadie Sink's final bow in John Proctor is the Villain and the opening of The Music Man at The Argyle. Stay up to date with industry insights, contest alerts, word games, and much more—let’s dive into the Broadway buzz!
Syd Sider Shares All the Backstage Scoop at HEATHERS THE MUSICAL
Syd Sider, who is currently appearing in the Off-Broadway production of Heathers the Musical, took us backstage at New World Stages to share some of their pre-show rituals, favorite moments, memories, and more!
Photos: Broadway Stars Come Together for the 27th Annual Broadway Barks
Jutst yesterday, the best of Broadway came together in Shubert Alley for the 27th annual Broadway Barks. Hosted by co-founder Bernadette Peters and Beth Leavel, the special event featured a ‘meet and greet' of all the adoptable pets, who made their Broadway debut on stage alongside some of Broadway's favorite stars. Check out photos here!
Photos: Lorde Visits The Cast of JOHN PROCTOR IS THE VILLAIN
On Friday, July 11, singer-song writer Lorde visited with the cast of John Proctor is the Villain on Broadway! Her song, Greenlight, his featured predominantly in the show. See the photos here!
| Photos/Video: Neil Diamond Performs 'Sweet Caroline' at A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
by Stephi Wild
At a recent performance of A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre in Los Angeles, Neil Diamond led everyone in a sing-along of 'Sweet Caroline.' Check out photos and video here!. (more...)
| Video: Ice Skaters Caroline Green and Michael Parsons Perform to SUNSET BOULEVARD
by Stephi Wild
Bronze Medalist ice skaters Caroline Green and Michael Parsons performed to a song from the musical Sunset Boulevard. They took to the ice for the song 'With One Look', as performed by Nicole Scherzinger. Check out the video here!. (more...)
Video: Richard Kind Talks His Career and More on CBS SUNDAY MORNING
Video: Watch BOOP! THE MUSICAL Take Its Final Bow on Broadway
by Michael Major
Watch a video of Boop! the Musical's final bow on Broadway, including the final reprise of 'Why Look Around the Corner,' which is followed by a speech from director and choreographer Jerry Mitchell.. (more...)
Video: Wayne Brady Talks MOULIN ROUGE!, Recalls HAMILTON Mishap on THE VIEW
by Josh Sharpe
Ahead of his run in Moulin Rouge!, Wayne Brady visited The View to discuss his preparation for joining the production. Watch the full interview now, where he also talks about his new gig teaching at the USC School of Dramatic Arts and more.. (more...)
Video: ZOMBIES 4 Cast Perform 'Someday' and 'The Place to Be' Mashup on GOOD MORNING AMERICA
by Josh Sharpe
Last Friday, Little Shop of Horrors alum Milo Manheim, Meg Donnelly, and the cast of Zombies 4: Dawn of the Vampires hit the stage on Good Morning America for a mash-up performance of 'Someday' and 'The Place to Be.' Watch the full performance! . (more...)
| Photos: Director Phylicia Rashad and the Cast of IMMEDIATE FAMILY Meets the Press
by Bruce Glikas
The new American play Immediate Family, written by Hamilton’s Paul Oakley Stovall and directed by Phylicia Rashad, will premiere in North Carolina. The cast and creative team recently met the press and BroadwayWorld was there. Check out photos here!. (more...)
| Photos: Sadie Sink Takes Final Bow in JOHN PROCTOR IS THE VILLAIN
by Stephi Wild
Sadie Sink played her 104th and final performance on Broadway as ‘Shelby Holcomb’ in John Proctor is the Villain yesterday, Sunday, July 13. Check out photos of her final curtain call here!. (more...)
| Photos: THE MUSIC MAN Opens at The Argyle Theatre
by Genevieve Rafter Keddy
This weekend, the Argyle Theatre opened the six-time Tony Award-winning musical comedy The Music Man, directed by Evan Pappas, choreographed by David Grindrod, with musical direction by Jonathan Brenner. . (more...)
Hot Tickets of the Week: GYPSY, DEATH BECOMES HER, and More
by Team BWW
Let BroadwayWorld and Ticketmaster be your guide to which plays and musicals are the most buzz-worthy this week, starting July 14, 2025. Check out five Broadway shows we recommend that you should snag tickets to right now!. (more...)
Take Our International Reader Survey For A Chance To Win A $100 Amazon Gift Card
by Team BWW
BroadwayWorld's research surveys are used by industry members to make decisions about productions, marketing, and more. We'd love to know more about your preferences.. (more...)
Rachel Zegler's Alternate, Bella Brown, Debuts as 'Eva' in EVITA: First Look
by Michael Major
Rachel Zegler's alternate, Bella Brown, makes her debut as ‘Eva Perón’ in Jamie Lloyd’s new production of Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Evita. See photos here!. (more...)
Julie Benko, Bill Irwin, Hayley Podschun & More Featured in Shakespeare Theatre Company's 2025/26 Season
by Stephi Wild
Shakespeare Theatre Company has revealed a sneak peek at casting for the 25/26 Season with several Broadway talents and local favorites leading the list in its first three shows: Merry Wives, The Wild Duck, and Guys and Dolls.. (more...)
