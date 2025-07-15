 tracking pixel
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld July 15, 2025

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is July 15, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.

Jul. 15, 2025
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld July 15, 2025 Image
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is July 15, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours: 

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! It's time to start your day with all the must-read Broadway news, highlights, and behind-the-scenes moments you might have missed. Yesterday was filled with exclusive peeks and star-studded events — go backstage with Syd Sider at Heathers the Musical, see Broadway stars and adorable pets unite at Broadway Barks, and check out photos of Lorde visiting John Proctor is the Villain. We've got videos including Neil Diamond leading "Sweet Caroline" at A Beautiful Noise and ice skaters hitting the rink with tunes from Sunset Boulevard, plus reviews, casting updates, and hot photos from Sadie Sink's final bow in John Proctor is the Villain and the opening of The Music Man at The Argyle. Stay up to date with industry insights, contest alerts, word games, and much more—let’s dive into the Broadway buzz!

 
The Front Page
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld July 15, 2025 Image
Syd Sider Shares All the Backstage Scoop at HEATHERS THE MUSICAL

Syd Sider, who is currently appearing in the Off-Broadway production of Heathers the Musical, took us backstage at New World Stages to share some of their pre-show rituals, favorite moments, memories, and more!
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld July 15, 2025 Image
Photos: Broadway Stars Come Together for the 27th Annual Broadway Barks

Jutst yesterday, the best of Broadway came together in Shubert Alley for the 27th annual Broadway Barks. Hosted by co-founder Bernadette Peters and Beth Leavel, the special event featured a ‘meet and greet' of all the adoptable pets, who made their Broadway debut on stage alongside some of Broadway's favorite stars. Check out photos here!
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld July 15, 2025 Image
Photos: Lorde Visits The Cast of JOHN PROCTOR IS THE VILLAIN

On Friday, July 11, singer-song writer Lorde visited with the cast of John Proctor is the Villain on Broadway! Her song, Greenlight, his featured predominantly in the show. See the photos here! 

BroadwayWorld Games Center

 
Must Watch
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld July 15, 2025 Image Photos/Video: Neil Diamond Performs 'Sweet Caroline' at A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
by Stephi Wild
At a recent performance of A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre in Los Angeles, Neil Diamond led everyone in a sing-along of 'Sweet Caroline.' Check out photos and video here!. (more...)
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld July 15, 2025 Image Video: Ice Skaters Caroline Green and Michael Parsons Perform to SUNSET BOULEVARD
by Stephi Wild
Bronze Medalist ice skaters Caroline Green and Michael Parsons performed to a song from the musical Sunset Boulevard. They took to the ice for the song 'With One Look', as performed by Nicole Scherzinger. Check out the video here!. (more...)

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld July 15, 2025 Image Video: Richard Kind Talks His Career and More on CBS SUNDAY MORNING
by Stephi Wild
CBS News chief medical correspondent Dr. Jon LaPook finds out how the Tony-nominated actor measures success, and goes behind-the-scenes of the Netflix show, 'Everybody's Live with John Mulaney.' Check out the video here!. (more...)

Video: Watch BOOP! THE MUSICAL Take Its Final Bow on Broadway
by Michael Major
Watch a video of Boop! the Musical's final bow on Broadway, including the final reprise of 'Why Look Around the Corner,' which is followed by a speech from director and choreographer Jerry Mitchell.. (more...)
Video: Wayne Brady Talks MOULIN ROUGE!, Recalls HAMILTON Mishap on THE VIEW
by Josh Sharpe
Ahead of his run in Moulin Rouge!, Wayne Brady visited The View to discuss his preparation for joining the production. Watch the full interview now, where he also talks about his new gig teaching at the USC School of Dramatic Arts and more.. (more...)
Video: ZOMBIES 4 Cast Perform 'Someday' and 'The Place to Be' Mashup on GOOD MORNING AMERICA
by Josh Sharpe
Last Friday, Little Shop of Horrors alum Milo Manheim, Meg Donnelly, and the cast of Zombies 4: Dawn of the Vampires hit the stage on Good Morning America for a mash-up performance of 'Someday' and 'The Place to Be.' Watch the full performance! . (more...)
 
Hot Photos
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld July 15, 2025 Image Photos: Director Phylicia Rashad and the Cast of IMMEDIATE FAMILY Meets the Press
by Bruce Glikas
The new American play Immediate Family, written by Hamilton’s Paul Oakley Stovall and directed by Phylicia Rashad, will premiere in North Carolina. The cast and creative team recently met the press and BroadwayWorld was there. Check out photos here!. (more...)
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld July 15, 2025 Image Photos: Sadie Sink Takes Final Bow in JOHN PROCTOR IS THE VILLAIN
by Stephi Wild
Sadie Sink played her 104th and final performance on Broadway as ‘Shelby Holcomb’ in John Proctor is the Villain yesterday, Sunday, July 13. Check out photos of her final curtain call here!. (more...)
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld July 15, 2025 Image Photos: THE MUSIC MAN Opens at The Argyle Theatre
by Genevieve Rafter Keddy
This weekend, the Argyle Theatre opened the six-time Tony Award-winning musical comedy The Music Man, directed by Evan Pappas, choreographed by David Grindrod, with musical direction by Jonathan Brenner. . (more...)
 
Industry Insights
James Ijames Will Join Tenured Faculty at Columbia University School of the Arts
by Stephi Wild
The Oscar Hammerstein II Center for Theatre Studies at Columbia University School of the Arts has announced the appointment of celebrated playwright James Ijames to the Theatre faculty as Associate Professor of Theatre with tenure. . (more...)
Applications Open For The 2026 Stanley Drama Award
by Stephi Wild
The top prize of $2,000.00 has been offered annually to an original full-length play, musical, or one-act play sequence that has not been professionally produced or received trade book publication.. (more...)
Industry Pro Newsletter: State Arts Budgets In Flux, Tony Nominating Committee Announced for 2025-2026
by Alex Freeman
This edition highlights significant developments in industry advocacy and funding, with arts organizations both fighting for increased government support and grappling with budget challenges in various states. We also cover key updates from Broadway, including the new Tony Awards Nominating Committee and local efforts to protect the Times Square theater district, alongside inspiring international news showcasing the resilience of the arts. . (more...)
Directory Of Indigenous Performing Artists Now Available
by Stephi Wild
Recognized as the nation's leading activist opera company, White Snake Projects has announced the official launch of the Indigenous Directory for Musical Storytelling (IDMS).. (more...)
Kareem Fahmy’s A DISTINCT SOCIETY to Have Industry Reading at Open Jar Studios
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The Workshop Theater, in partnership with Weston Theater Company, is hosting an exclusive New York City reading of Kareem Fahmy’s A DISTINCT SOCIETY. Learn more!. (more...)
Billy Crudup And Duncan M. Webb Join The Board Of Directors Of The Classical Theatre Of Harlem
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The Classical Theatre of Harlem has appointed two distinguished leaders in the arts and culture sector to its Board of Directors. Learn more about the changes here! . (more...)
Theater Resources Unlimited Will Host 'Theater Awards: What They Mean and Why We Give Them' on Zoom
by Stephi Wild
Theater Resources Unlimited (TRU) is celebrating its fifth year of non-stop weekly Community Gatherings this Friday, having offered to date over 250 conversations and unlimited camaraderie since April 17, 2020.. (more...)
TRU to Present Theater Awards: What They Mean And Why We Give Them
by Chloe Rabinowitz
A dependable haven for artists in isolation, Theater Resources Unlimited (TRU) is celebrating its fifth year of non-stop weekly Community Gatherings this Friday with Theater Awards: What They Mean and Why We Give Them.. (more...)

Hot Tickets of the Week: GYPSY, DEATH BECOMES HER, and More
by Team BWW
Let BroadwayWorld and Ticketmaster be your guide to which plays and musicals are the most buzz-worthy this week, starting July 14, 2025. Check out five Broadway shows we recommend that you should snag tickets to right now!. (more...)

 
Review Roundups
Review Roundup: THE GOSPEL AT COLONUS at Little Island
by Nicole Rosky
Little Island is now presenting the reimagining of Lee Breuer and Bob Telson's Pulitzer Prize-finalist The Gospel at Colonus, directed by Shayok Misha Chowdhury. Let's see what the critics are saying about the production.... (more...)    
Around the Broadway World

Take Our International Reader Survey For A Chance To Win A $100 Amazon Gift Card
by Team BWW
BroadwayWorld's research surveys are used by industry members to make decisions about productions, marketing, and more. We'd love to know more about your preferences.. (more...)

Photos: Director Phylicia Rashad and the Cast of IMMEDIATE FAMILY Meets the Press
by Bruce Glikas
The new American play Immediate Family, written by Hamilton’s Paul Oakley Stovall and directed by Phylicia Rashad, will premiere in North Carolina. The cast and creative team recently met the press and BroadwayWorld was there. Check out photos here!. (more...)

Review: THE ROYAL BALLET SCHOOL SUMMER PERFORMANCE, Royal Ballet And Opera
by Matthew Paluch
Iain Mackay has devised a successful programme which shows the strength and breadth of the school, its current student body and the legacy that underpins the institution as we know it. . (more...)
WE WILL ROCK YOU Returns to Toronto in New Production
by Stephi Wild
WE WILL ROCK YOU, the musical that features and celebrates the iconic music of Queen had its Canadian premiere production at Toronto's CAA Ed Mirvish Theatre. It is returning to Toronto for a limited engagement.. (more...)
Laverne Cox, Jonathan Van Ness and More to Star in THE DROWSY CHAPERONE Concert
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Laverne Cox, Jonathan Van Ness, and more will star in The Drowsy Chaperon benefit concert! Learn more about the concert and see how to attend the performance!. (more...)
HEATHERS Denounces Audience Bootlegs in New Statement
by Michael Major
The producers of Heathers the Musical have issued a statement condemning bootlegs taken by audience members. The musical – which recently return to its original Off-Broadway home at New World Stages – has issued 'school rules.'. (more...)

Rachel Zegler's Alternate, Bella Brown, Debuts as 'Eva' in EVITA: First Look
by Michael Major
Rachel Zegler's alternate, Bella Brown, makes her debut as ‘Eva Perón’ in Jamie Lloyd’s new production of Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Evita. See photos here!. (more...)

Julie Benko, Bill Irwin, Hayley Podschun & More Featured in Shakespeare Theatre Company's 2025/26 Season
by Stephi Wild
Shakespeare Theatre Company has revealed a sneak peek at casting for the 25/26 Season with several Broadway talents and local favorites leading the list in its first three shows: Merry Wives, The Wild Duck, and Guys and Dolls.. (more...)

Happy Birthday To...

Laura Benanti

 

Listen Up


See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

"Things will come out right now.
We can make it so."

- Into the Woods

Need more Broadway Theatre News in your life?
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

Videos