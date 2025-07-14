Video: Ice Skaters Caroline Green and Michael Parsons Perform to SUNSET BOULEVARD

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



At the 2025 U.S. Nationals Exhibition Gala on January 26, 2025, Bronze Medalist ice skaters Caroline Green and Michael Parsons performed to a song from the musical Sunset Boulevard. They took to the ice for the song 'With One Look', as performed by Nicole Scherzinger. Check out the video here!

Jamie Lloyd’s reimagination of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s iconic musical, was honored with three Tony Awards including Best Revival of a Musical, Best Actress in a Musical for Nicole Scherzinger, and Best Lighting Design of a Musical for Jack Knowles. The production also received the Drama League Award for Distinguished Revival of a Musical and Scherzinger received the Distinguished Performance Award.