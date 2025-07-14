 tracking pixel
Video: Ice Skaters Caroline Green and Michael Parsons Perform to SUNSET BOULEVARD

The performance took place at the 2025 U.S. Nationals Exhibition Gala on January 26, 2025.

By: Jul. 14, 2025
At the 2025 U.S. Nationals Exhibition Gala on January 26, 2025, Bronze Medalist ice skaters Caroline Green and Michael Parsons performed to a song from the musical Sunset Boulevard. They took to the ice for the song 'With One Look', as performed by Nicole Scherzinger. Check out the video here!

Jamie Lloyd’s reimagination of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s iconic musical, was honored with three Tony Awards including Best Revival of a Musical, Best Actress in a Musical for Nicole Scherzinger, and Best Lighting Design of a Musical for Jack Knowles. The production also received the Drama League Award for Distinguished Revival of a Musical and Scherzinger received the Distinguished Performance Award. 

The creative team for Sunset Blvd. includes Soutra Gilmour (set and costume design), Fabian Aloise (choreography), Alan Williams (music supervisor and music director), 2025 Tony Award winner Jack Knowles (lighting design), 2025 Tony Award nominee Adam Fisher (sound design), Nathan Amzi and Joe Ransom (video design and cinematography), Cheryl Thomas (hair and makeup design), Ann James (intimacy coordinator), Jim Carnahan CSA and Jason Thinger CSA (U.S. casting director), and Stuart Burt CDG (U.K. casting director). 101 Productions, Ltd. serves as the General Manager for Sunset Blvd.



