Video: Richard Kind Talks His Career and More on CBS SUNDAY MORNING

Richard Kind was recently profiled by CBS Sunday Morning. You may not know his name, but there's a good chance you've seen Richard Kind – on TV, in films or on Broadway.

In the interview, CBS News chief medical correspondent Dr. Jon LaPook finds out how the Tony-nominated actor (recognizable from shows like "Curb Your Enthusiasm" and "Only Murders in the Building") measures success, and goes behind-the-scenes of the Netflix show, "Everybody's Live with John Mulaney," where Kind serves as announcer and sidekick.

Check out the video here!

About Richard Kind

Kind created the role of Addison Mizner in Stephen Sondheim's Bounce, and has appeared on Broadway in The Tale of the Allergist's Wife (2000), The Producers (2002), and Sly Fox (2004). He also appeared as the "Jury Foreman" in the film The Producers (2005) and played the lead role of Max Bialystock in a Hollywood Bowl production during July 27–29, 2012. He played Pseudolus in A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum at the Sondheim Center for the Performing Arts in Fairfield, Iowa. Kind received a Tony Award nomination for his role in the 2013 Broadway production of The Big Knife. Kind has performed in radio/audio plays for the LA Theatre Works and the Hollywood Theater of the Ear.

His television roles include Carol & Company (1990–1991), Dr. Mark Devanow in Mad About You (1992–1999, 2019), Paul Lassiter in Spin City (1996–2002), Andy in Curb Your Enthusiasm (2002–2021), Captain Stan Yenko in East New York (2022–2023), and Vince Fish in Only Murders in the Building (2024). He appeared in the films Johns (1996), Confessions of a Dangerous Mind (2002), I Want Someone to Eat Cheese With (2006), Big Stan (2007), A Serious Man (2009), The Angriest Man in Brooklyn (2014), All We Had (2016), Rifkin's Festival (2020), Tick, Tick... Boom! (2021), and The Out-Laws (2023). Kind is currently the announcer and sidekick on the Netflix live talk show Everybody's Live with John Mulaney.

Kind's voice performances in various Pixar films include Molt in A Bug's Life (1998), Van in the first two films of the Cars franchise (2006–2011), Bookworm in Toy Story 3 (2010), and Bing Bong in Inside Out (2015). He voices Marty Glouberman in the Netflix animated series Big Mouth (2017–present).