HEATHERS Denounces Audience Bootlegs in New Statement

The producers of Heathers the Musical have issued a statement condemning bootlegs taken by audience members. In a new social media post, the musical – which recently return to its original Off-Broadway home at New World Stages – has issued "school rules when you visit Westerberg" for its audience members.

The statement reads that, while the production is grateful for audiences enjoying the show, they would prefer it to be enjoyed "live, in the moment, and 100% Big Fun."

"We love how much you're vibing with the show-and we want everyone to experience it at its best," the statement read. "But just like cheating on a quiz, recording or posting bootlegs is a major no-no. It disrespects our cast, crew, and all the hard work that goes into bringing Heathers to life every night. Let's keep the experience live, in the moment, and 100% Big Fun. Thanks for playing by the rules!"

For those want to watch the musical and cannot make it to New York City by January, the current production of Heathers the Musical was filmed in London and is now available to stream on the Roku Channel.

Heathers features book, music and lyrics by Kevin Murphy (Reefer Madness The Musical) & Laurence O’Keefe (Legally Blonde The Musical, Bat Boy The Musical), based on the film by Daniel Waters. The production, directed by Andy Fickman, officially opens July 10, 2025.

Welcome to Westerberg High, where popularity is a matter of life and death, and Veronica Sawyer is just another nobody dreaming of a better day. But when she's unexpectedly taken under the wings of The Heathers – three beautiful and impossibly cruel classmates all named Heather – her dreams of popularity finally start to come true. That is until J.D., the mysterious teen rebel, turns up and teaches her that it might kill to be a nobody, but it’s murder being a somebody.