Video: Wayne Brady Talks MOULIN ROUGE!, Recalls HAMILTON Mishap on THE VIEW

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







Following his 2024 performance in The Wiz, Wayne Brady is making his highly anticipated return to Broadway as the showman Harold Zidler in Moulin Rouge! The Musical. Ahead of his limited run in the show, which begins July 22, the Brady visited The View to discuss joining the production.

Though a longtime celebrated performer, Brady told the hosts that he still gets nervous and experiences "the jitters" before stepping on the stage. He believes these are essential for an actor or anybody in a creative career. "The day that you go, 'I got this,' you're done...so I'm still feeling those nerves [and] I'm scared going into opening night but that's because I love it so much."

Also during the conversation, the actor recalled an experience during a performance of Hamilton when, during one of his solo moments, he injured his leg. "It was one of my first shows as Burr and... I popped something [in my leg]," he explained, noting that his co-stars continued to do the choreography around his leg even when he was on the ground. "I went to walk, but my leg didn't want to go...so I dragged myself offstage...Things always go wrong so you always have to be ready. If you stay ready, you ain't got to get ready!"

Watch the full interview now, where he also talks about his new gig teaching at the USC School of Dramatic Arts and previews what listeners can expect from his improv podcast, "What If?!" Check out a first look at Brady in costume as Harold Zidler, along with his co-star Taye Diggs as The Duke of Monroth.

Brady and Diggs will take on their respective roles beginning Tuesday, July 22, 2025 at Broadway’s Al Hirschfeld Theatre. Both will play limited engagements with Diggs performing through Sunday, September 28th and Brady through Sunday, November 9th.

Wayne Brady is a five-time Emmy Award winner and multiple Grammy nominee. He's made his mark on stage and screen as an actor, producer, singer, dancer, songwriter, author, podcast host, and television personality. On Broadway, he’s appeared as The Wiz (The Wiz), Billy Flynn (Chicago), Lola (Kinky Boots) and in Freestyle Love Supreme. Other stage roles include Aaron Burr (Hamilton in Chicago), Collins (Rent in LA), Fred (Kiss Me, Kate in LA) and Charlie (Merrily We Roll Along in LA). He recently launched Wayne Brady’s “What If?!” podcast and co-wrote an original short story contributed to The End of the World As We Know It: New Tales of Stephen King's The Stand.