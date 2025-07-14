Syd Sider Shares All the Backstage Scoop at HEATHERS THE MUSICAL

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



We all know how much hard work goes into the performances that audiences see eight times a week on Broadway. When they're not giving it their all onstage, most performers are backstage doing what it takes to stay happy, healthy, and ready to go between scenes. In Words From The Wings, BroadwayWorld is taking fans behind the curtain to shine a spotlight on the everyday routines that keep Broadway stars moving.

In this edition, we catch up with Syd Sider, who is currently appearing in the off-Broadway production of Heathers the Musical. Sider is a New York-based actor, who just graduated from SUNY Fredonia this Spring. Previous credits include Paulette in Legally Blonde, Betty Jean in The Marvelous Wonderettes, and Sonya in The Great Comet of 1812.

Below, they take us backstage at New World Stages (with exclusive photos by Jennifer Broski) to share some of their pre-show rituals, favorite moments, memories, and more!

What’s the first thing you do when you arrive to the theatre?

Well, of course, first and foremost, I sign into the theater to let the Stage Management team know that I am present and ready for the show!! I also make my rounds in the dressing room and say hello to everyone.

What’s the last thing you do before you go on stage?

Typically, I put on the jewelry I wear for the show, grab my joints for the show - they are props, of course! Then, I take a few deep breaths to center myself for the show.

What’s your must-have backstage snack?

Right now, I have jalapeño kettle chips on lock and ready to go, but also backstage, we have a cup of lifesaver mints that are honestly essential for me during the show.

Pre-show ritual that others may think is weird?

This is not weird, but the whole cast has circle time where we have a moment to connect before the show as an ensemble and really lock in. Sometimes Kiara Lee, Cecilia Trippiedi, and I have iPad time together where we scroll on TikTok and just brain-rot for a hot second! (That might be a little weird, though!)

What are five must-haves in your dressing room?

A humidifier, peppermint cobalt 5 gum, a fan (it’s so hot out!), our little bits and inside jokes, and an occasional pop-in visit from Elizabeth Teeter! The necessities for sure!

What’s your favorite moment from the show to watch from the wings?

Caleb Grice and I always loved watching “You’re Welcome” from the wings during tech. Now, during the runs, I love watching Xavier and Cade have their little strip tease moment in “Our Love Is God.” They are absolutely hilarious!

What has been your favorite backstage moment in your time with this show so far?

Honestly, any chance I get to connect with someone in the cast backstage is my favorite. I love this cast with everything in me. Everyone makes me laugh. I will say, I love laughing with people backstage and then having to immediately enter onstage - it’s a true test of being a good actor!

About Heathers

Heathers The Musical is now playing off-Broadway at New World Stages. Heathers features book, music and lyrics by Kevin Murphy & Laurence O’Keefe, based on the film by Daniel Waters.

Welcome to Westerberg High, where popularity is a matter of life and death, and Veronica Sawyer is just another nobody dreaming of a better day. But when she's unexpectedly taken under the wings of The Heathers – three beautiful and impossibly cruel classmates all named Heather – her dreams of popularity finally start to come true. That is until J.D., the mysterious teen rebel, turns up and teaches her that it might kill to be a nobody, but it’s murder being a somebody.

Heathers stars Tony Award nominee Lorna Courtney as Veronica Sawyer, Casey Likes as Jason “J.D.” Dean, McKenzie Kurtz as Heather Chandler, Olivia Hardy as Heather Duke, Elizabeth Teeter as Heather McNamara, Tony Award nominee Kerry Butler as Ms. Fleming/Veronica’s Mom, Erin Morton as Martha Dunnstock, Xavier McKinnon as Ram Sweeney, Cade Ostermeyer as Kurt Kelly, Ben Davis as Ram’s Dad/Big Bud Dean/Coach Ripper, and Cameron Loyal as Kurt’s Dad/Veronica’s Dad/Principal Gowan.