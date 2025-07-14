Photos: Sadie Sink Takes Final Bow in JOHN PROCTOR IS THE VILLAIN

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Sadie Sink played her 104th and final performance on Broadway as ‘Shelby Holcomb’ in John Proctor Is the Villain yesterday, Sunday, July 13. Check out photos of her final curtain call below!

Performances for Kimberly Belflower’s John Proctor Is the Villain, with direction by Tony Award winner Danya Taymor, opened on Broadway at the Booth Theatre on April 14, 2025 and runs through Sunday, August 31 with Chiara Aurelia (“Cruel Summer,” Luckiest Girl Alive) as ‘Shelby Holcomb.’

At a high school in a rural town in Georgia, an English class is studying The Crucible, but the students are more preoccupied with navigating young love, sex ed, and a few school scandals. As they delve into the American classic, the students begin to question the play’s perspective and the validity of naming John Proctor the show’s hero.

With deep wells of passion and biting humor, John Proctor Is the Villain is a new comedy from a major new American voice, capturing a generation in mid-transformation, running on pop music, optimism, and fury, and discovering that their future is not bound by the past.

Photo Credit: Michaelah Reynolds