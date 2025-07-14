Photos: Director Phylicia Rashad and the Cast of IMMEDIATE FAMILY Meets the Press

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The new American play Immediate Family, written by Hamilton’s Paul Oakley Stovall and directed by Phylicia Rashad, will be performed as part of Blumenthal’s 2024–2025 PNC Broadway Lights series in Charlotte, North Carolina. Performances run July 29 through August 31 in the Booth Playhouse.

The cast and creative team recently met the press and BroadwayWorld was there. Check out photos below!

The ensemble cast features Christina Sajous (Evy), Elijah Jones (Jesse), Freddie Fulton (Tony), Andy Mientus (Kristian), and Kai Almeda Heath (Nina). Britney Coleman (Ronnie) returns to Charlotte following her starring role as Bobbie in the Broadway national tour of Company.Rounding out the cast are Deon Releford-Lee, Samuel Douglas, Aigner Mizzelle, and Vanessa R. Butler as off-stage standbys.

The Immediate Family creative team includes set design by Paul Tate DePoo III; costume design by Colleen Morris-Glennon; lighting design by Levi J. Wilkins; sound design by Mikaal Sulaiman; and production props supervision by Emmarose Campbell. Sets will be constructedlocally in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, at Majestic Scenic, LLC.Casting is by ARC, Duncan Stewart, CSA & Jarrett Reiche.

The Bryant family reunion takes a comedic turn when the middle son brings home his boyfriend and tosses him into a stew of family dysfunctions. Race, sexuality, and religion are on the menu as Modern Family meets Guess Who's Coming to Dinner in this play, written by multi-hyphenate artist Paul Oakley Stovall (Tony Award winner and Olivier-nominated producer of A Strange Loop; George Washington in the first national tour of Hamilton) and directed by two-time Tony Award winner and multiple Emmy Award® nominee Phylicia Rashad.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas