Photos: Lorde Visits The Cast of JOHN PROCTOR IS THE VILLAIN

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



On Friday, July 11, music superstar Lorde visited with the cast of John Proctor Is the Villain on Broadway! Her song, "Greenlight", his featured predominantly in the show. See the photos here!

Playwright Kimberly Belfower wrote: “l’ve been working on John Proctor Is the Villain for seven years. From the very first draft, it ended in a dance and the dance was always always “Green Light.” JPITV simply doesn’t work without that song. To make the art I needed to make, I needed Lorde’s art. Her art has transformed my spirit over and over again and given me names to feelings I didn’t know how to articulate. Her art has been my teacher and my companion, in hard moments and glorious moments, in headphones on city streets, in cars on mountain back roads, in my very marrow. To share this play with her, to watch her hands dance in the air while her music blasts through the Booth Theatre, to look her in the eye and (attempt to) tell her what she means to me, to see her take such care with everyone who made this production, to hug her, to watch her stage door (!!!?!??) was maybe the most surreal and beautiful night in this entire surreal and beautiful journey. I will never ever ever forget it or get over it.”



At a high school in a rural town in Georgia, an English class is studying The Crucible, but the students are more preoccupied with navigating young love, sex ed, and a few school scandals. As they delve into the American classic, the students begin to question the play’s perspective and the validity of naming John Proctor the show’s hero. With deep wells of passion and biting humor, John Proctor Is the Villain is a new comedy from a major new American voice, capturing a generation in mid-transformation, running on pop music, optimism, and fury, and discovering that their future is not bound by the past.

Photo Credit: Michaelah Reynolds