Rachel Zegler's Alternate, Bella Brown, Debuts as 'Eva' in EVITA: First Look

Rachel Zegler's alternate, Bella Brown, makes her debut as ‘Eva Perón’ in Jamie Lloyd’s new production of Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber’s EVITA at The London Palladium tonight! Brown, who is typically seen as the Mistress in the acclaimed musical, will play select performances in the title role on Monday evenings. See photos here!

The production has released a first look at Brown as Eva. More of a sneak peek will be available later as she takes to the balcony of the London Palladium to perform "Don't Cry For Me Argentina" for the first time.



Rachel Zegler took to Instagram to wish Brown well on her first performance, stating that she "could not be in better hands" for her debut.

"She is the loveliest, most talented person I know and I cannot wait for the world to see her shine as Eva," the Romeo + Juliet alum posted on her Instagram Story. "My only regret is that I won't be in attendance to witness this huge touch of star quality."

Zegler continued in another slide, saying that Brown's debut day is "essentially the greatest day of the year."

"She is the best girl in the whole world and I cannot wait for you all to see the dazzling depth she brings to Eva. Bella is simply brilliant in every way. I love her beyond comprehension. So, lucky Palladium audiences, give her the best warm eva welcome. she is beyond."

As Brown takes on the role of EVITA, Alysha Sontae will play the Mistress, singing the iconic "Another Suitcase in Another Hall." See a new photo of Sontae in the role below.

James Olivas plays Juan Perón opposite Zegler (Eva Perón) and Diego Andres Rodriguez (Che). They are joined by Aaron Lee Lambert as Agustín Magaldi.



Already hailed as the theatrical moment of the summer, Zegler’s nightly performance of the iconic anthem from the balcony of the Palladium - sung live to crowds gathered on the street below and projected back inside the theatre - has become a must-see spectacle, captivating London and theater fans worldwide.

EVITA runs until September 6, 2025 at the London Palladium. EVITA is produced by Michael Harrison for Lloyd Webber Harrison Musicals and Jamie Lloyd for The Jamie Lloyd Company.

EVITA features an iconic score including Don't Cry For Me Argentina, Oh What A Circus, Another Suitcase in Another Hall, and the Oscar-winning You Must Love Me. Fuelled by ambition and passion, Eva Perón rose from poverty to become the most powerful woman in Latin America. A symbol of hope to many Argentines, her star shone brightly as she captured the nation's heart and divided its soul.

Photos: Marc Brenner