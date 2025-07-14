Hot Tickets of the Week: GYPSY, DEATH BECOMES HER, and More

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Ready to see your next Broadway show? Of course you are! Let BroadwayWorld and Ticketmaster be your guide to which plays and musicals are the most buzz-worthy this week, starting July 14, 2025. Check out five Broadway shows we recommend that you should snag tickets to right now!

Death Becomes Her

Madeline Ashton is the most beautiful actress (just ask her) ever to grace the stage and screen. Helen Sharp is the long-suffering author (just ask her) who lives in her shadow. They have always been the best of frenemies… until Madeline steals Helen’s fiancé away. As Helen plots revenge and Madeline clings to her rapidly fading star, their world is suddenly turned upside down by Viola Van Horn, a mysterious woman with a secret that’s to die for. After one sip of Viola’s magical potion, Madeline and Helen begin a new era of life (and death) with their youth and beauty restored…and a grudge to last eternity. Life’s a bitch and then you die. Or not!

Read More: Megan Hilty Returns to DEATH BECOMES HER on Broadway

Gypsy

Led by Broadway legend Audra McDonald and directed by George C. Wolfe, GYPSY, suggested by the memoirs of Gypsy Rose Lee, is Broadway’s ultimate tale of mothers and daughters, ambition and fame, and the lengths we’ll go in pursuit of the American dream. The musical features a book by Tony Award Winner Arthur Laurents, music by Tony and Academy Award Winner Jule Styne, and lyrics by Tony, Grammy, Academy Award and Pulitzer Prize Winner Stephen Sondheim.

Read More: Montego Glover Takes Her First Bow as 'Mama Rose' in GYPSY

Mamma Mia!

A decade after closing, Mamma Mia! will return to Broadway this summer. The musical, featuring music by ABBA, will begin previews on August 2 ahead of an opening night on August 14. The run is slated for the Winter Garden Theater, the musical’s original home on Broadway, where it opened in 2001. The production played for a record-breaking 14 years and 5,773 performances at the Winter Garden and then at the Broadhurst Theatre, making it Broadway’s ninth-longest running show of all time.

Read More: Watch Highlights of the Broadway-Bound Cast of MAMMA MIA!

Oh, Mary!

Oh, Mary! is now a two-time Tony-winning play! Don't miss your chance to see the hilarious Tituss Burgess return to the title role, through August 2. Tituss plays a miserable, suffocated Mary Todd Lincoln in the weeks leading up to Abraham Lincoln’s assassination. He is joined by Conrad Ricamora, James Scully, Bianca Leigh and Tony Macht.

Read More: Cole Escola Takes Final Bow in OH, MARY! on Broadway

Stranger Things: The First Shadow

Stranger Things is the most Tony-winning play of the season! In 1959 Hawkins, Indiana, the Creel family seeks a fresh start, especially their teenage son Henry, who is eager to escape his troubled past. Initially, things go well — he finds friendship and joins the school play. But when a wave of shocking crimes strikes the town, Henry is forced to confront a terrifying truth: is there something inside him that connects him to the horrors unfolding around him?

Read More: Gaten Matarazzo Visits STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW