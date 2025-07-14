Video: ZOMBIES 4 Cast Perform 'Someday' and 'The Place to Be' Mashup on GOOD MORNING AMERICA

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Last Friday, Little Shop of Horrors alum Milo Manheim, Meg Donnelly, and the cast of Zombies 4: Dawn of the Vampires hit the stage on Good Morning America for a mash-up performance of "Someday" and "The Place to Be."

Watch the full performance, and be sure to check out our exclusive interview with Manheim and Donnelly about their return to the franchise, our interview with newcomers Malachi Barton and Freya Skye here, as well as our conversation with Julian Lerner, Swayam Bhatia, and Mekonnen Knife here. Zombies 4: Dawn of the Vampires is now streaming on Disney+. Listen to the original soundtrack here.

In the new movie, a new adventure dawns for zombie/cheerleader power couple Zed (Manheim) and Addison (Donnelly) when their summer road trip takes an unexpected detour, landing them in the middle of a monster rivalry: Daywalkers vs. Vampires.

Tensions flare when Zed and Addison find themselves acting as camp counselors between the two opposing supernatural factions. With help from Eliza (Kylee Russell) and Willa (Chandler Kinney), they must convince sworn enemies Nova (Skye), a radiant Daywalker, and Victor (Barton), a brooding Vampire, to try to unite their warring worlds before an even greater threat endangers them all.