Photos/Video: Neil Diamond Performs 'Sweet Caroline' at A BEAUTIFUL NOISE

The special appearance took place after the July 12 matinee.

By: Jul. 14, 2025
At the curtain call of the July 12 matinee performance of A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre in Los Angeles, patrons were met with a surprise when Neil Diamond, in front of a sold-out audience of over 2,600 cheering fans, led everyone in a sing-along of his iconic song, “Sweet Caroline." After taking his final bow, Nick Fradiani (‘Neil Diamond – Then’), introduced the music legend from the stage as Diamond appeared in the middle of the orchestra right section, holding a glittering microphone while patrons cheered.

Diamond then went backstage to greet the entire company of A Beautiful Noise, including taking pictures and sharing stories alongside his wife, Katie Diamond and members of his family.

Check out photos and video here!

Nick Fradiani (Neil Diamond – Then) is currently joined on tour by Robert Westenberg (Neil Diamond – Now), Hannah Jewel Kohn (Marcia Murphey), Lisa Reneé Pitts (Doctor), Michael Accardo (Bert Berns/ Kieve Diamond), Tuck Milligan (Fred Weintraub/Tommy O'Rourke), Kate Mulligan (Ellie Greenwich/Rose Diamond), Tiffany Tatreau (Jaye Posner), with Joe Caskey as the standby for ‘Neil-Then.’

Rounding out the current company as “The Noise” are Cooper Clack, Chris Marsh Clark, Denver Dizon (Swing), Dale Duko, Deirdre Dunkin, Rene Mirai Guyon (Swing), Ginger Hurley, Jer (Swing), Spencer Donavan Jones, Zoë Maloney (Swing), Ellen McGihon, Thabitha Moruthane, Ramsey Pack, Jeilani Rhone-Collins, Alec Michael Ryan (Swing), Vanessa Aurora Sierra (Swing) and J’Kobe Wallace.

Photo Credit: Chelsea Lauren/ Shutterstock for Pantages

Neil Diamond and the cast of 'A Beautiful Noise'

Neil Diamond and Katie McNeil Diamond

Neil Diamond and the cast of 'A Beautiful Noise'

Robert Westenberg, Neil Diamond and Nick Fradiani

Neil Diamond and the cast of 'A Beautiful Noise'

