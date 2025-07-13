Photos: Broadway Stars Come Together for the 27th Annual Broadway Barks

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Jutst yesterday, the best of Broadway came together in Shubert Alley for the 27th annual Broadway Barks. Hosted by co-founder Bernadette Peters and Beth Leavel, the special event featured a ‘meet and greet' of all the adoptable pets, who made their Broadway debut on stage alongside some of Broadway's favorite stars.

The lineup included Ali Louis Bourzgui (Hadestown), Preston Truman Boyd(Pirates! The Penzance Musical), Danny Burstein (Gypsy), Victoria Clark (Kimberly Akimbo), Glenn Davis (Purpose),Cole Escola (Oh, Mary!), Max von Essen (Chicago The Musical), Lana Gordon (Hadestown), Phillip Huber (BOOP! The Musical), LaTanya Richardson Jackson (Purpose), Jon Michael Jill (Purpose), Harry Lennix (Purpose), Audra McDonald (Gypsy), Bebe Neuwirth (Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club), Brad Oscar (Wicked), Zoë Roberts (Operation Mincemeat), Jordan Tyson (Gypsy), Samantha Williams (Pirates! The Penzance Musical), Azalea Wolfe (Stranger Things), Gianna Yanelli (SIX: The Musical), and Kara Young (Purpose).

Check out photos from the special day below!