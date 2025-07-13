Photos: Broadway Stars Come Together for the 27th Annual Broadway Barks

The event took place on Saturday, July 12 in Shubert Alley.
Jutst yesterday, the best of Broadway came together in Shubert Alley for the 27th annual Broadway Barks. Hosted by co-founder Bernadette Peters and Beth Leavel, the special event featured a ‘meet and greet' of all the adoptable pets, who made their Broadway debut on stage alongside some of Broadway's favorite stars.
The lineup included Ali Louis Bourzgui (Hadestown), Preston Truman Boyd(Pirates! The Penzance Musical), Danny Burstein (Gypsy), Victoria Clark (Kimberly Akimbo), Glenn Davis (Purpose),Cole Escola (Oh, Mary!), Max von Essen (Chicago The Musical), Lana Gordon (Hadestown), Phillip Huber (BOOP! The Musical), LaTanya Richardson Jackson (Purpose), Jon Michael Jill (Purpose), Harry Lennix (Purpose), Audra McDonald (Gypsy), Bebe Neuwirth (Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club), Brad Oscar (Wicked), Zoë Roberts (Operation Mincemeat), Jordan Tyson (Gypsy), Samantha Williams (Pirates! The Penzance Musical), Azalea Wolfe (Stranger Things), Gianna Yanelli (SIX: The Musical), and Kara Young (Purpose).
Check out photos from the special day below!
Photo Credit: Gillian Blum
Victoria Clark
Victoria Clark, Azalea Wolfe, Gianna Yanelli
Tatianna Córdoba, Max von Essen, Sophie Carmen-Jones
Cast of Stephen Sondheim's Old Friends
Beth Leavel and Bernadette Peters
Sophie Carmen-Jones
Glenn Davis, LaTanya Richardson Jackson, Kara Young, Alana Arenas, Jon Michael Hill, Harry Lennix
Samantha Williams, David Hyde Pierce, Jinkx Monsoon, Preston Truman Boyd
David Hyde Pierce, Jinkx Monsoon
Zoe Roberts, Claire Marie Hall
Zoe Roberts, Claire Marie Hall
Claire Marie Hall
Cast of Maybe Happy Ending
Fina Strazza, Sadie Sink, Amalia Yoo
Fina Strazza, Sadie Sink, Amalia Yoo, Molly Griggs, Hagan Oliveras
Jessica Vosk, Amanda Reid, Kecia Lewis
Mylinda Hull, Lili Thomas, Lesli Margherita
Danny Burstein, Audra McDonald, Jordan Tyson, Mylinda Hull, Lili Thomas, Lesli Margherita
Cast of Buena Vista Social Club
Cast of Boop! The Musical
