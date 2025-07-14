Laverne Cox, Jonathan Van Ness and More to Star in THE DROWSY CHAPERONE Concert

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



A one-night-only concert of The Drowsy Chaperone will be taking place at the Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall on Monday, October 20th at 8:00pm ET featuring a star-studded all-trans and non-binary cast. The performance will be presented as the kick off to the fourth annual Breaking the Binary Theatre Festival.



Directed by Tony Award-nominee L Morgan Lee, the cast will include Emmy Award-winner Laverne Cox as ‘The Drowsy Chaperone,’ actress and Trans Activist Joslyn Defreece as ‘Underling,’ Tony Award-winner Alex Newell as ‘Janet Van De Graaf,’ RuPaul’s “Drag Race” superstar Peppermint as ‘Mrs. Tottendale,’ Emmy Award-winner Jonathan Van Ness as ‘Man in Chair,’ and pop sensation Betty Who as ‘Robert Martin.’ All net profits from the concert will benefit Breaking the Binary Theatre, Trans Lifeline, and Black Trans Liberation.



The Drowsy Chaperone features music and lyrics by Lisa Lambert and Greg Morrison and book by Bob Martin and Don McKellar. This concert marks the title’s first major New York presentation since the original 2006 Tony Award-winning Broadway production.



Tickets for The Drowsy Chaperone will go on sale in late August. Additional casting and festival programming and will be announced at a later date.

The festival, which will continue the groundbreaking theatre company’s mission of producing work created and developed by transgender, non-binary, and Two-Spirit+ (TNB2S+) theatre artists, will take place October 20, 2025 – October 26, 2025. Evan Bernardin Productions will serve as General Manager.



“When Breaking the Binary launched in July of 2022, we had one mission: to employ and amplify the work of TNB2S+ artists. That work has continued in bountiful ways throughout these past three years, but never in my wildest dreams did I think we’d make it to Carnegie Hall, especially on this timeline,” stated Strus. “The Drowsy Chaperone follows a fan of the theatre who uses their favorite cast recording to pick them up when they are feeling blue; needless to say, that concept of art (particularly theatre) as a healing tool has been on my mind as this current administration's assault on transgender rights continues. In the midst of these attacks, our community continues to 'stumble along' and channel that frustration and rage into art, community support, and mutual aid. It is the greatest honor of my career to continue my creative partnership with L Morgan Lee (who has been a BTB artist since the very beginning) and work with this dazzling, star-studded cast to bring this beloved musical to life for one night only; don your 'fancy dress' and join us on Monday, October 20 at Carnegie Hall.”

