Wake Up With BroadwayWorld July 1, 2025

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is July 1, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! We’re getting ready to kick off another week with plenty of excitement both on Broadway and beyond. Rehearsals for the star-studded revival of ART are officially underway, featuring Bobby Cananvale, James Corden, and Neil Patrick Harris. The much-anticipated Season 3 of The Gilded Age returns with a fresh slate of Broadway talent, and we’re crunching the numbers on which shows saw a box office bump post-Tonys. On stage and off, there's also buzz about Hercules lighting up London, Montego Glover’s star turn as Mama Rose in Gypsy, and a musical take on A Wrinkle in Time opening at Arena Stage. Whether you're following new leadership shaping the theatre industry, celebrating stars joining hit shows, or keeping up with immersive experiences like The Phantom of the Opera: Masquerade, there’s something for every theatre fan in today’s roundup! Grab your coffee and catch up on all the biggest stories below.

The Front Page



Photos: Inside Rehearsals for ART, with Bobby Cananvale, James Corden, and Neil Patrick Harris Rehearsals are officially underway for the first ever Broadway revival of the Tony Award-winning ART, starring Bobby Cananvale, James Corden, and Neil Patrick Harris. Check out photos from the rehearsal room here!



Every Broadway Actor in Season 3 of THE GILDED AGE The Gilded Age is back for Season 3, and with it, a new and returning crop of Broadway talent. The New York-based costume drama is known for its vast array of theater actors, utilizing a total of 163 across its three seasons. Take a look here to see which of your favorite stars appear in the new season!



Broadway Box Office Analysis- June 2025 + Which Shows Saw a Post-Tonys Bump It was another very strong month for Broadway, with three of the four weeks exceeding $40 million in total gross. This has been the strongest start to the Broadway season gross wise through the first four weeks. However, that pattern is unlikely to continue as many limited runs came to an end this month, as well as shows closing earlier than expected due to low sale.

Must Watch

Hot Photos

Industry Insights

by Alex Freeman

by Nicole Rosky

by Stephi Wild

by Stephi Wild

Around the Broadway World

by Joshua Wright

by Clementine Scott

The vibrant and contentious spirit of the arts industry was on display this week. Broadway artists protested against a proposed Times Square Casino, while other groups rallied in support. Democratic senators staged a Pride event at the Kennedy Center amidst the Trump Administrations takeover of the facility. Amidst these battles, there's also significant movement within the organizations themselves, with a wave of new leadership stepping into prominent roles across New York and regional theaters, signalling change as the only constant in the industry.. ( more... Broadway Inbound and New York City Tourism + Conventions, the City’s official destination marketing organization and convention and visitors bureau, presented their annual 'NYC Center Stage' luncheon at IPW, held this year at the McCormick Place Convention Center in Chicago, Illinois. Check out photos from the big day here!. ( more... The American Theatre Critics/Journalists Association (ATCA) announces applications open July 1 for the fourth annual Edward Medina Prize for Excellence in Cultural Criticism.. ( more... New York-based Broadway producer Gillian Fu has announced the launch of Gillian Fu Productions, a new global producing venture designed to bring Singaporean financial and producing support to developmental works in the commercial theatre industry. T. ( more... Ogunquit Playhouse has revealed that Tony Award nominee Robyn Hurder (Broadway’s Smash, Moulin Rouge!) will star as Tracy Lord in their upcoming production of High Society, alongside previously announced star Max Clayton (The Music Man).. ( more... You could be forgiven for thinking that there isn’t much more to be said about Le nozze di Figaro, the most performed opera in Glyndebourne’s history. However, Mozart’s classic role subversion comedy is deceptive in its simplicity: beneath the farce and improbable plot twists is a complex web of power dynamics and social cues upended, and above all a libretto full of dry humour that’s striking in its timelessness.. ( more...

Stephen Schwartz Confirms Nessarose Story Changes in WICKED: FOR GOOD

by Josh Sharpe

During a recent interview, Wicked songwriter Stephen Schwartz offered new details regarding the character of Nessarose and previewed how the film makes some changes to her character from the stage musical. . (more...)

by Stephi Wild

by Chloe Rabinowitz

by Stephi Wild

by Stephi Wild

by Sidney Paterra

by Nicole Rosky

Happy Birthday To...

Taraji P. Henson and Cedric “The Entertainer” will star in a new production of August Wilson’s Joe Turner’s Come and Gone on Broadway. Learn more about the upcoming production here!. ( more... Tickets to the first six weeks of dates of Masquerade went on sale, and immediately sold out within three hours of their release. Due to the incredible fan response, tickets to additional dates for Masquerade will be released. Learn more here!. ( more... Tickets will go on sale today for the one-night-only special concert A Chorus Line Official 50th Anniversary Celebration, taking place in July. Learn more about how to get tickets here!. ( more... The Lion King will welcome two-time Tony Award nominee Gavin Lee to the company as Scar beginning in July. Learn more about how to get tickets to the show here!. ( more... details have been quickly coming together for the immersive theatre experinece based on The Phantom of the Opera, Masquerade. Tickets for the much anticipated return on Andrew Lloyd Webber's mega-hit musical are available starting today, June 30, 2025.. ( more... If your summer plans include seeing a Broadway show, take note of the special holiday schedule for this July 4th week. Check with the box office or ticketing company for the most-up-to-date information.. ( more...

Pamela Anderson

Listen Up

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!