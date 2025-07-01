Wake Up With BroadwayWorld July 1, 2025

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is July 1, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is July 1, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:
Good morning, BroadwayWorld! We’re getting ready to kick off another week with plenty of excitement both on Broadway and beyond. Rehearsals for the star-studded revival of ART are officially underway, featuring Bobby Cananvale, James Corden, and Neil Patrick Harris. The much-anticipated Season 3 of The Gilded Age returns with a fresh slate of Broadway talent, and we’re crunching the numbers on which shows saw a box office bump post-Tonys. On stage and off, there's also buzz about Hercules lighting up London, Montego Glover’s star turn as Mama Rose in Gypsy, and a musical take on A Wrinkle in Time opening at Arena Stage. Whether you're following new leadership shaping the theatre industry, celebrating stars joining hit shows, or keeping up with immersive experiences like The Phantom of the Opera: Masquerade, there’s something for every theatre fan in today’s roundup! Grab your coffee and catch up on all the biggest stories below.
The Front Page
Photos: Inside Rehearsals for ART, with Bobby Cananvale, James Corden, and Neil Patrick Harris
Rehearsals are officially underway for the first ever Broadway revival of the Tony Award-winning ART, starring Bobby Cananvale, James Corden, and Neil Patrick Harris. Check out photos from the rehearsal room here!
Every Broadway Actor in Season 3 of THE GILDED AGE
The Gilded Age is back for Season 3, and with it, a new and returning crop of Broadway talent. The New York-based costume drama is known for its vast array of theater actors, utilizing a total of 163 across its three seasons. Take a look here to see which of your favorite stars appear in the new season!
Broadway Box Office Analysis- June 2025 + Which Shows Saw a Post-Tonys Bump
It was another very strong month for Broadway, with three of the four weeks exceeding $40 million in total gross. This has been the strongest start to the Broadway season gross wise through the first four weeks. However, that pattern is unlikely to continue as many limited runs came to an end this month, as well as shows closing earlier than expected due to low sale.
|Must Watch
| Video: Mae Ann Jorolan Performs 'I Won’t Say I’m in Love' in HERCULES THE MUSICAL in London
by Stephi Wild
An all new video has been released of the West End Cast of Disney’s Hercules performing ‘I Won’t Say I’m in Love’ following opening night last week. Check out the video here!. (more...)
| Video: 'Mrs Whatsit, Mrs Who and Mrs Which' from A WRINKLE IN TIME at Arena Stage
by Joshua Wright
Get a first look at Arena Stage's new musical adaptation of A Wrinkle in Time. Directed by two-time Obie Award winner Lee Sunday Evans, A Wrinkle in Time will run June 12 – July 20, 2025, in Arena Stage’s Kreeger Theater.. (more...)
Video: Jonathan Bailey Plays the Clarinet for JURASSIC WORLD REBIRTH Soundtrack
Video: DEAD OUTLAW Takes Final Broadway Bow
by Stephi Wild
The Tony-nominated musical Dead Outlaw played its final performance at the Longacre Theatre on Sunday, June 29. Check out a video of the cast taking their final bows, featuring a speech by David Cromer.. (more...)
|Hot Photos
| Photos: Montego Glover Steps In as 'Mama Rose' in GYPSY
by Nicole Rosky
Tony Award nominee Montego Glover (Memphis, Into the Woods) begins her star turn as “Rose” in six-time Tony Award winner George C. Wolfe’s critically acclaimed production of GYPSY. Check out a first look at Glover as Rose here!. (more...)
| Photos: Elizabeth Gillies and Graham Phillips' Opening Night of LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Last Thursday night (June 26, 2025), stage and screen stars Liz Gillies and Graham Phillips had their celebratory opening night performance as Audrey and Seymour in Little Shop of Horrors. See photos here!. (more...)
| Photos: Amber Gray, Taylor Iman Jones and More in A WRINKLE IN TIME at Arena Stage
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Arena Stage's new musical adaptation of A Wrinkle in Time has opened! Get a first look at production photos featuring Amber Gray and more here and learn how to purchase tickets. . (more...)
|Industry Insights
|Around the Broadway World
Stephen Schwartz Confirms Nessarose Story Changes in WICKED: FOR GOOD
by Josh Sharpe
During a recent interview, Wicked songwriter Stephen Schwartz offered new details regarding the character of Nessarose and previewed how the film makes some changes to her character from the stage musical. . (more...)
|Happy Birthday To...
Pamela Anderson
See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!
