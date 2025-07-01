 tracking pixel
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld July 1, 2025

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is July 1, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.

Jul. 01, 2025
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld July 1, 2025 Image
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is July 1, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours: 

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! We’re getting ready to kick off another week with plenty of excitement both on Broadway and beyond. Rehearsals for the star-studded revival of ART are officially underway, featuring Bobby Cananvale, James Corden, and Neil Patrick Harris. The much-anticipated Season 3 of The Gilded Age returns with a fresh slate of Broadway talent, and we’re crunching the numbers on which shows saw a box office bump post-Tonys. On stage and off, there's also buzz about Hercules lighting up London, Montego Glover’s star turn as Mama Rose in Gypsy, and a musical take on A Wrinkle in Time opening at Arena Stage. Whether you're following new leadership shaping the theatre industry, celebrating stars joining hit shows, or keeping up with immersive experiences like The Phantom of the Opera: Masquerade, there’s something for every theatre fan in today’s roundup! Grab your coffee and catch up on all the biggest stories below.

 
The Front Page
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld July 1, 2025 Image
Photos: Inside Rehearsals for ART, with Bobby Cananvale, James Corden, and Neil Patrick Harris

Rehearsals are officially underway for the first ever Broadway revival of the Tony Award-winning ART, starring Bobby Cananvale, James Corden, and Neil Patrick Harris. Check out photos from the rehearsal room here!
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld July 1, 2025 Image
Every Broadway Actor in Season 3 of THE GILDED AGE

The Gilded Age is back for Season 3, and with it, a new and returning crop of Broadway talent. The New York-based costume drama is known for its vast array of theater actors, utilizing a total of 163 across its three seasons. Take a look here to see which of your favorite stars appear in the new season!
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld July 1, 2025 Image
Broadway Box Office Analysis- June 2025 + Which Shows Saw a Post-Tonys Bump

It was another very strong month for Broadway, with three of the four weeks exceeding $40 million in total gross. This has been the strongest start to the Broadway season gross wise through the first four weeks. However, that pattern is unlikely to continue as many limited runs came to an end this month, as well as shows closing earlier than expected due to low sale.

BroadwayWorld Word Game

Must Watch
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld July 1, 2025 Image Video: Mae Ann Jorolan Performs 'I Won’t Say I’m in Love' in HERCULES THE MUSICAL in London
by Stephi Wild
An all new video has been released of the West End Cast of Disney’s Hercules performing ‘I Won’t Say I’m in Love’ following opening night last week. Check out the video here!. (more...)
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld July 1, 2025 Image Video: 'Mrs Whatsit, Mrs Who and Mrs Which' from A WRINKLE IN TIME at Arena Stage
by Joshua Wright
Get a first look at Arena Stage's new musical adaptation of A Wrinkle in Time. Directed by two-time Obie Award winner Lee Sunday Evans, A Wrinkle in Time will run June 12 – July 20, 2025, in Arena Stage’s Kreeger Theater.. (more...)

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld July 1, 2025 Image Video: Jonathan Bailey Plays the Clarinet for JURASSIC WORLD REBIRTH Soundtrack
by Josh Sharpe
In a new video for the scoring session of Jurassic World Rebirth, Jonathan Bailey can be seen playing the clarinet along with the orchestra on the iconic John Williams score. Watch it now! . (more...)

Video: DEAD OUTLAW Takes Final Broadway Bow
by Stephi Wild
The Tony-nominated musical Dead Outlaw played its final performance at the Longacre Theatre on Sunday, June 29. Check out a video of the cast taking their final bows, featuring a speech by David Cromer.. (more...)
Hot Photos
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld July 1, 2025 Image Photos: Montego Glover Steps In as 'Mama Rose' in GYPSY
by Nicole Rosky
Tony Award nominee Montego Glover (Memphis, Into the Woods) begins her star turn as “Rose” in six-time Tony Award winner George C. Wolfe’s critically acclaimed production of GYPSY. Check out a first look at Glover as Rose here!. (more...)
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld July 1, 2025 Image Photos: Elizabeth Gillies and Graham Phillips' Opening Night of LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Last Thursday night (June 26, 2025), stage and screen stars Liz Gillies and Graham Phillips  had their celebratory opening night performance as Audrey and Seymour in Little Shop of Horrors. See photos here!. (more...)
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld July 1, 2025 Image Photos: Amber Gray, Taylor Iman Jones and More in A WRINKLE IN TIME at Arena Stage
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Arena Stage's new musical adaptation of A Wrinkle in Time has opened! Get a first look at production photos featuring Amber Gray and more here and learn how to purchase tickets. . (more...)
Industry Insights
Industry Pro Newsletter: New Leadership Across Institutions, SDC/Off-Broadway Announce a New Contract
by Alex Freeman
The vibrant and contentious spirit of the arts industry was on display this week. Broadway artists protested against a proposed Times Square Casino, while other groups rallied in support. Democratic senators staged a Pride event at the Kennedy Center amidst the Trump Administrations takeover of the facility. Amidst these battles, there's also significant movement within the organizations themselves, with a wave of new leadership stepping into prominent roles across New York and regional theaters, signalling change as the only constant in the industry.. (more...)
Photos: Darren Criss, Natalie Venetia Belcon & More Perform at 'NYC Center Stage' at IPW
by Nicole Rosky
Broadway Inbound and New York City Tourism + Conventions, the City’s official destination marketing organization and convention and visitors bureau, presented their annual 'NYC Center Stage' luncheon at IPW, held this year at the McCormick Place Convention Center in Chicago, Illinois. Check out photos from the big day here!. (more...)
2025 Edward Medina Prize Applications Open
by Stephi Wild
The American Theatre Critics/Journalists Association (ATCA) announces applications open July 1 for the fourth annual Edward Medina Prize for Excellence in Cultural Criticism.. (more...)
Gillian Fu Launches New Global Producing Venture
by Stephi Wild
New York-based Broadway producer Gillian Fu has announced the launch of Gillian Fu Productions, a new global producing venture designed to bring Singaporean financial and producing support to developmental works in the commercial theatre industry. T. (more...)
Around the Broadway World
Robyn Hurder Joins Max Clayton in Ogunquit's HIGH SOCIETY
by Joshua Wright
Ogunquit Playhouse has revealed that Tony Award nominee Robyn Hurder (Broadway’s Smash, Moulin Rouge!) will star as Tracy Lord in their upcoming production of High Society, alongside previously announced star Max Clayton (The Music Man).. (more...)
Review: LE NOZZE DI FIGARO, Glyndebourne Festival
by Clementine Scott
You could be forgiven for thinking that there isn’t much more to be said about Le nozze di Figaro, the most performed opera in Glyndebourne’s history. However, Mozart’s classic role subversion comedy is deceptive in its simplicity: beneath the farce and improbable plot twists is a complex web of power dynamics and social cues upended, and above all a libretto full of dry humour that’s striking in its timelessness.. (more...)

Stephen Schwartz Confirms Nessarose Story Changes in WICKED: FOR GOOD
by Josh Sharpe
During a recent interview, Wicked songwriter Stephen Schwartz offered new details regarding the character of Nessarose and previewed how the film makes some changes to her character from the stage musical. . (more...)

Taraji P. Henson and Cedric 'The Entertainer' Will Lead JOE TURNER’S COME AND GONE on Broadway
by Stephi Wild
Taraji P. Henson and Cedric “The Entertainer” will star in a new production of August Wilson’s Joe Turner’s Come and Gone on Broadway. Learn more about the upcoming production here!. (more...)
MASQUERADE Adds More Dates to Run After Selling Out Within Hours
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Tickets to the first six weeks of dates of Masquerade went on sale, and immediately sold out within three hours of their release. Due to the incredible fan response, tickets to additional dates for Masquerade will be released. Learn more here!. (more...)
Tickets On Sale Today For A CHORUS LINE 50th Anniversary Concert
by Stephi Wild
Tickets will go on sale today for the one-night-only special concert A Chorus Line Official 50th Anniversary Celebration, taking place in July. Learn more about how to get tickets here!. (more...)
Gavin Lee Will Join THE LION KING on Broadway as Scar
by Stephi Wild
The Lion King will welcome two-time Tony Award nominee Gavin Lee to the company as Scar beginning in July. Learn more about how to get tickets to the show here!. (more...)
Everything to Know About Immersive THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA, MASQUERADE
by Sidney Paterra
details have been quickly coming together for the immersive theatre experinece based on The Phantom of the Opera, Masquerade. Tickets for the much anticipated return on Andrew Lloyd Webber's mega-hit musical are available starting today, June 30, 2025.. (more...)
What's Playing on Broadway: July 4th Week 2025
by Nicole Rosky
If your summer plans include seeing a Broadway show, take note of the special holiday schedule for this July 4th week. Check with the box office or ticketing company for the most-up-to-date information.. (more...)
Happy Birthday To...

Pamela Anderson

 

Listen Up

 

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

"It's good, isn't it?
Grand, isn't it?
Great, isn't it?
Swell, isn't it?
Fun, isn't it?
Nowadays."

- Chicago
Don't Miss a Broadway News Story
Sign up for all the news on the Spring season, discounts & more...

Videos