Taraji P. Henson and Cedric 'The Entertainer' Will Lead JOE TURNER’S COME AND GONE on Broadway

Golden Globe Award winner and Academy Award, Tony Award, SAG Award, and Emmy Award nominee Taraji P. Henson and six-time NAACP Image Award winner Cedric “The Entertainer” will star in a new production of August Wilson’s Joe Turner’s Come and Gone on Broadway. Directed by Golden Globe Award and four-time Emmy Award winner Debbie Allen, Joe Turner’s Come and Gone will open in Spring 2026 at a Shubert Theatre to be announced.

Having previously served as a producer on the Tony Award nominated Jaja’s African Hair Braiding, this production marks Ms. Henson’s Broadway debut. Cedric “The Entertainer” returns to the stage after making his debut in 2008 in American Buffalo. They will portray wife and husband ‘Bertha Holly’ and ‘Seth Holly,’ respectively.

Mr. Moreland returns to Broadway following his record-setting productions of Mr. Wilson’s The Piano Lesson, starring Samuel L. Jackson, John David Washington and Danielle Brooks, directed by LaTanya Richardson Jackson; and last season’s Othello, starring Denzel Washington and Jake Gyllenhaal, directed by Kenny Leon.

Mr. Moreland shared, “We are truly honored to return to August Wilson’s legacy. Joe Turner’s Come and Gone is Wilson’s seminal masterpiece—an unflinching exploration of pain, identity, and hope. With Debbie Allen’s visionary direction and this extraordinary cast, the entire company will present a performance that resonates deeply and lingers in the hearts and minds of all who experience it.”

Additional casting will be announced at a later date.

Set in 1911, Joe Turner’s Come and Gone takes place in a Pittsburgh boarding house run by the steady Seth and the open-hearted Bertha Holly—a refuge for Black travelers navigating the upheaval of the Great Migration. Among them is Herald Loomis, a man searching for his lost wife—and for the self he lost during seven years of illegal enslavement under Joe Turner.

As old wounds surface and spiritual forces awaken, Loomis’s journey becomes a powerful quest for identity, belonging, and healing. Around him, others seek connection, purpose, and a future shaped by more than pain. Through poetic dialogue and deeply human characters, August Wilson crafts a story of resilience and rebirth.

The second play in Wilson’s American Century Cycle, Joe Turner’s Come and Gone is a moving meditation on memory, community, and the enduring hope of freedom reclaimed.

Ms. Allen made her Broadway debut in 1970 in Purlie and has since starred in Raisin, Ain’t Misbehavin’, West Side Story, and Sweet Charity. She made her Broadway directorial debut in 2008 with Cat on a Hot Tin Roof starring Terrence Howard, James Earl Jones, and Phylicia Rashad. It was recently announced by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences that Ms. Allen will receive an honorary Oscar at the 2025 Governors Awards later this year.

Casting is by ARC Casting and 101 Productions, Ltd. are serving as general managers.

To sign up for more information, visit www.JoeTurnerBway.com.

