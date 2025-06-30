Photos: Inside Rehearsals for ART, with Bobby Cananvale, James Corden, and Neil Patrick Harris

ART begins previews on Broadway on August 28th with an official opening on September 16.
Rehearsals are officially underway for the first ever Broadway revival of the Tony Award-winning ART, starring Bobby Cananvale, James Corden, and Neil Patrick Harris. The 17-week limited engagement runs through December 21 at Broadway’s Music Box Theatre.
Award-winning French playwright Yasmina Reza joined the cast, along with 9-time Tony nominee Scott Ellis who directs the highly anticipated revival. Corden, Harris and Cannavale, all long-time veterans of the stage, will make their highly anticipated returns in the acclaimed comedy this fall.
Taste. Money. Ego. And other fine arts. This sleek, sophisticated comedy is about, well, art. Come see what all the debate is about.
Photo Credit: Jenny Anderson
Bobby Cannavale, James Corden, Neil Patrick Harris
Neil Patrick Harris, Scott Ellis, Bobby Cannavale, James Corden
Neil Patrick Harris, Bobby Cannavale
Harris, Bobby Cannavale
Neil Patrick Harris, Bobby Cannavale, James Corden
Neil Patrick Harris, Bobby Cannavale, James Corden
