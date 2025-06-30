 tracking pixel
Photos: Amber Gray, Taylor Iman Jones and More in A WRINKLE IN TIME at Arena Stage

Directed by two-time Obie Award winner Lee Sunday Evans, A Wrinkle in Time will run through July 20, 2025, in Arena Stage’s Kreeger Theater.

By: Jun. 30, 2025
Arena Stage's new musical adaptation of A Wrinkle in Time has opened! Staging this intergalactic voyage is Nicholas Barrón as Calvin, Tony nominee Amber Gray as Mrs. Whatsit, Taylor Iman Jones as Meg Murry, Vicki Lewis as Mrs. Which, Mateo Lizcano as Charles Wallace, and Stacey Sargeant as Mrs. Who. Get a first look at photos here! 

A Wrinkle in Time is an interstellar world-premiere musical adaptation based on the classic novel by Madeleine L'Engle that has captured the hearts and imaginations of generations. The musical features a book by Doris Duke Artist Award recipient Lauren Yee and music and lyrics by two-time Obie Award winner Heather Christian.

While experimenting with time travel and The Fifth Dimension, Meg Murry's father disappears. In a race to rescue him, Meg, her friend Calvin, and her younger brother Charles Wallace set off—across galaxies and time itself—to bring him home. Can they outwit the forces of evil they will encounter on their heart-stopping journey through space? Guided by stars, shadowed by darkness, and armed only with her intellect, heart, and a few improbable friends…Meg will learn that love is the most powerful force in the universe.

Photo credit: DJ Corey

Photos: Amber Gray, Taylor Iman Jones and More in A WRINKLE IN TIME at Arena Stage Image
Taylor Iman Jones (Meg) and Jon Patrick Walker

Photos: Amber Gray, Taylor Iman Jones and More in A WRINKLE IN TIME at Arena Stage Image
The company

Photos: Amber Gray, Taylor Iman Jones and More in A WRINKLE IN TIME at Arena Stage Image
The company

Photos: Amber Gray, Taylor Iman Jones and More in A WRINKLE IN TIME at Arena Stage Image
Amber Gray, Stacey Sargeant and Vicki Lewis

Photos: Amber Gray, Taylor Iman Jones and More in A WRINKLE IN TIME at Arena Stage Image
The company

