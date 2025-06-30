Photos: Montego Glover Steps In as 'Mama Rose' in GYPSY

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Tonight, Tony Award nominee Montego Glover (Memphis, Into the Woods) begins her star turn as “Rose” in six-time Tony Award winner George C. Wolfe’s critically acclaimed production of Gypsy. Glover will play 8 performances from Monday, June 30 through Sunday, July 6, 2025, at the Majestic Theatre (245 West 44th Street) while Audra McDonald is on vacation. Check out a first look at Glover in costume below!

Montego Glover is a Tony Award nominee, two-time Drama Desk Award winner, Outer Critics’ Circle Award winner and honoree, and Drama League Award nominee. Her Broadway credits include: Memphis, Les Miserables (Fantine), It Shoulda Been You (Annie), The Color Purple (Celie & Nettie), Hamilton (Angelica, Chicago Company) and the 2022/23 Revival of Into The Woods as The Witch. Oﬀ Broadway: The Royale (Lincoln Center Theater, Drama Desk Award), All The Natalie Portmans (MCC, OCC Honor).

Her television/film: credits include “The Blacklist”, “Inventing Anna”, “Bull”, “Evil”, “Black Box”, “The Following”, “Hostages”, “Smash”, “The Good Wife”, “White Collar”, “Golden Boy”, “Law & Order”, “Made In Jersey”, and Every Little Secret (indie). As a voiceover artist, Ms. Glover enjoys numerous commercial campaigns as well as scripted projects in animation, gaming, television and narration. Most recently, the highly anticipated animated feature Entergalactic for Netflix. Narration on the wildly popular Rebel Girls series for Audible. Upcoming: Montego joins the cast of the critically acclaimed animated series “Alma’s Way” for PBS. The “Montego Glover Exhibition” is currently enjoying its third year in residence at the Bessie Smith Cultural Center & African American Museum in Montego’s hometown of Chattanooga, TN.

Gypsy, directed by six-time Tony Award-winning Director George C. Wolfe, also stars Tony Award Winner Danny Burstein (Herbie), Joy Woods (Louise), Jordan Tyson (June), Kevin Csolak (Tulsa), Olivier Award winner Lesli Margherita (Tessie Tura), Lili Thomas (Mazeppa), Mylinda Hull (Electra), Summer Rae Daney & Kyleigh Vickers (Baby Louise), Marley Lianne Gomes & Mila Jaymes (Baby June), Andrew Kober (Mr. Goldstone/Cigar/Bourgeron-Cochon), James McMenamin (Weber/Pastey/Phil), Jacob Ming-Trent (Uncle Jocko), Thomas Silcott (Pop), Natalie Wachen and Tryphena Wade. The ensemble features Shanel Bailey, Jace Bently, Brandon Burks, Hunter Capellán, Tony d’Alelio, Kellie Jean Hoagland, Sasha Hutchings, Aliah James, Zachary Daniel Jones, Ethan Joseph, Krystal Mackie, Cole Newburg, Joe Osheroff, Majo Rivero, Ken Robinson, Sally Shaw, Brendan Sheehan, Jayden Theophile, Dori Waymer, Jordan Wynn, and Iain Young.

Photo Credit: Marc J. Franklin

Montego Glover Montego Glover

Deals from Buena Vista Social Club Ready to feel the rhythm of Cuba? Buena Vista Social Club is now the winner of four Tony Awards! A world-class Afro-Cuban band is joined by a sensational cast in this unforgettable tale of survival, second chances, and the extraordinary power of music. Step into the heart of Cuba, beyond the glitz of the Tropicana, to a place where blazing trumpets and sizzling guitars set the dance floor on fire. Here, the sound of Havana is born—and one woman's remarkable journey begins. Get Tickets from $107.00