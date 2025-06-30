Video: 'Mrs Whatsit, Mrs Who and Mrs Which' from A WRINKLE IN TIME at Arena Stage

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Get a first look at Arena Stage's new musical adaptation of A Wrinkle in Time. Staging this intergalactic voyage will be Nicholas Barrón (New York City Center’s Ragtime) as Calvin, Tony nominee Amber Gray (Broadway’s Hadestown) as Mrs. Whatsit, Taylor Iman Jones (Broadway’s Six) as Meg Murry, Vicki Lewis (Broadway’s Damn Yankees) as Mrs. Which, Mateo Lizcano (Broadway’s Kimberly Akimbo) as Charles Wallace, and Stacey Sargeant (Broadway’s for colored girls who have considered suicide / when the rainbow is enuf) as Mrs. Who.

Directed by two-time Obie Award winner Lee Sunday Evans, A Wrinkle in Time will run through July 20, 2025, in Arena Stage’s Kreeger Theater.

A Wrinkle in Time is an interstellar world-premiere musical adaptation based on the classic novel by Madeleine L'Engle that has captured the hearts and imaginations of generations. The musical features a book by Doris Duke Artist Award recipient Lauren Yee (Cambodian Rock Band) and music and lyrics by two-time Obie Award winner Heather Christian (Oratorio for Living Things.

While experimenting with time travel and The Fifth Dimension, Meg Murry's father disappears. In a race to rescue him, Meg, her friend Calvin, and her younger brother Charles Wallace set off—across galaxies and time itself—to bring him home. Can they outwit the forces of evil they will encounter on their heart-stopping journey through space? Guided by stars, shadowed by darkness, and armed only with her intellect, heart, and a few improbable friends…Meg will learn that love is the most powerful force in the universe.

