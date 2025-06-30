Robyn Hurder Joins Max Clayton in Ogunquit's HIGH SOCIETY

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Ogunquit Playhouse has revealed that Tony Award nominee Robyn Hurder (Broadway’s Smash, Moulin Rouge!) will star as Tracy Lord in their upcoming production of High Society, alongside previously announced star Max Clayton (The Music Man). Directed by Matt Lenz, this reimagining of High Society with Cole Porter’s timeless tunes begins performances Thursday, July 24 with a limited run through August 23, 2025.

"Let's Misbehave!" High Society, the new Cole Porter musical comedy, pops with champagne fizz, sizzles with tap dancing, and brims with mad cap mayhem! Set to Porter's iconic tunes, the story follows socialite Tracy Lord on the eve of her wedding. Her still-smitten ex-husband, C.K. Dexter Haven, shows up, as does a magazine reporter covering the event—who also falls for Tracy. She soon finds herself in a delightful romantic dilemma, forced to choose among her admirers.

High Society features music and lyrics by Cole Porter, a book by Arthur Kopit, and additional lyrics by Susan Birkenhead, with a new book adaptation by B.T. McNicholl, based on Philip Barry’s classic play The Philadelphia Story and the Turner Entertainment Co. motion picture High Society starring Grace Kelly, Frank Sinatra, and Bing Crosby.

The full cast will be announced soon.

Tony Award nominee Robyn Hurder returns to her home state of Maine and to the Ogunquit Playhouse, where she previously appeared in Victor/Victoria as Norma Cassidy and From Here to Eternity as Karen Holmes. On Broadway, Hurder’s credits include Smash (Ivy Lynn), for which she won a Chita Rivera Award and received a Drama League nomination; Moulin Rouge! The Musical (Nini), earning a Tony nomination and Chita Award nomination; Chicago (Velma Kelly); A Beautiful Noise (Marcia Murphey), which garnered her a Drama Desk nomination and another Chita Award win; Nice Work If You Can Get It (Jeannie Muldoon); Grease (Marty); and Chitty Chitty Bang Bang (Violet). Her New York City Center Encores! appearances include A Chorus Line (Cassie) for its 75th Anniversary Gala, The New Yorkers (Lola McGee), and Paint Your Wagon (Cherry Jourdell). National tours include A Chorus Line and Starlight Express. Regionally, she has starred in Kiss Me Kate (Lois/Bianca) at both 5th Avenue Theatre (Gregory Award nomination) and Shakespeare Theatre Company (Helen Hayes Award winner), as well as Crazy For You at Drury Lane (Polly Baker). On screen, she has appeared in The Equalizer (CBS) and Fosse/Verdon (FX). She is represented by The Rosenzweig Group.

Max Clayton returns to Ogunquit Playhouse after leading roles as Bobby Child in Crazy for You and Don Lockwood in Singin’ in the Rain. Recently seen as Billy Flynn in Chicago on Broadway, Clayton also garnered acclaim as the standby for Hugh Jackman in The Music Man, stepping into the role of Harold Hill opposite Sutton Foster. His Broadway credits include Moulin Rouge! The Musical, Hello, Dolly! (with Bette Midler, Bernadette Peters, and Donna Murphy), Pretty Woman, Bandstand (Chita Rivera Award nomination), Something Rotten!, On the Town, and Gigi (with Vanessa Hudgens). In New York, he has performed in A Chorus Line (Don) at City Center Encores! and regionally at Signature Theatre (Helen Hayes Award nomination for West Side Story), The Kennedy Center (Schmigadoon! world premiere), The MUNY, PCLO, MTWichita, Lyric Opera of Chicago, NSMT, and Palace Theatre. His screen work includes Kiss of the Spider Woman (starring Jennifer Lopez), Apple TV's The Morning Show and Dear Edward, Netflix’s White Noise, The Tony Awards, PBS's Great Performances – Celebrating 50 Years of Broadway’s Best, and Bandstand: The Broadway Musical on Screen. Clayton holds a BFA in Musical Theatre from the University of Cincinnati’s CCM and dedicates his performance to his family.

Tickets can be purchased online at tickets.ogunquitplayhouse.org, by phone (207.646.5511), and in-person at the Box Office window (10 Main St, Ogunquit). New this Season: Special offers for Maine, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts residents. Call or stop by to book seating for wheelchairs, comfort options for larger guests, and other unique accommodations.

