Photos: Elizabeth Gillies and Graham Phillips' Opening Night of LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

Gillies and Phillips reunited onstage for the first time in over a decade after they starred together as teens in Jason Robert Brown's 13: The Musical on Broadway.

By: Jun. 30, 2025
Last Thursday night (June 26, 2025), stage and screen stars Liz Gillies and Graham Phillips  had their celebratory opening night performance as Audrey and Seymour in Little Shop of Horrors. See photos here!

Gillies and Phillips reunited onstage for the first time in over a decade after they starred together as teens in Jason Robert Brown’s 13: The Musical on Broadway. 13: The Musical’s Robert Horn (Bookwriter) and Tom Kitt (Musical Director) were in attendance last night supporting the pair. 

Joining Gillies and Phillips in the current cast are Drama Desk nominee Jeremy Kushnier as Dr. Orin Scrivello DDS, Tony Award nominee Reg Rogers as Mushnik, Major Attaway as The Voice of Audrey II, Hailey Thomas as Ronnette, Daria Pilar Redus as Crystal, and Morgan Ashley Bryant as Chiffon, as well as Weston Chandler Long, Savannah Lee Birdsong, Christine Wanda, Aveena Sawyer, Jeff Sears, Michael Iannucci, Jonothon Lyons, Noel MacNeal, Johnny Newcomb, Jon Riddleberger, David Colston Corris, Bryan Fenkart, and Mecca Hicks. 
 


