MASQUERADE Adds More Dates to Run After Selling Out Within Hours

Tickets to additional dates for Masquerade will be released on Wednesday, July 9.
Tickets to the first six weeks of dates of Masquerade went on sale, and immediately sold out within three hours of their release. Due to the incredible fan response, tickets to additional dates for Masquerade will be released on Wednesday, July 9, exclusively to those who have signed the Ledger on the production's website.
The cast of Masquerade will include Baby Byrne, Nicholas Edwards, Gabriella Enriquez, Haile Ferrier, Nkrumah Gatling, Cooper Grodin, Maxfield Haynes, Bryan Hernandez-Luch, Satomi Hofmann, Kody Jauron, Francisco Javier González, Maree Johnson, Tia Karaplis, Nathan Keen, Joe Kerr, Jeff Kready, Jacob Lacopo, Eryn LeCroy, Raymond J. Lee, Telly Leung, Claire Leyden, Francesca Mehrotra, Georgia Mendes, Betsy Morgan, Riley Noland, Charles Osborne, Hugh Panaro, Chris Ryan, Kyle Scatliffe, Paul Adam Schaefer, Clay Singer, Phumzile Sojola, Jeremy Stolle, Kaley Ann Voorhees, Nik Walker, Andrew Wojtal, Kevin Zambrano, and Anna Zavelson.
The creative team of Masquerade will include Shai Baitel, Hunter Bird, Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui, Kathy Fabian, James Fluhr, Jessie Flynn, Nicola Formichetti, Skylar Fox, Kate Lumpkin, J. J. Janas, Brett Jarvis, Marc Kimelman, Lee McCutcheon, Diane Paulus, Scott Pask, Emilio Sosa, Gypsy Snider, Tori Sparks, Ben Stanton, and William Waldrop.
Masquerade blurs the lines of reality, bringing audiences inside and closer than ever before to the strange affair of The Phantom of the Opera – a mystery never fully explained. From the highest rooftop to the subterranean lair deep below the Opera Populaire, guests will be invited to experience the Music Of The Night more intimately than ever before. And when the iconic chandelier rises again above New York City, it will provide more than “a little illumination,” with a dazzling display of over 30,000 crystals provided by Preciosa, the Official Crystal Partner of Masquerade.
Masquerade is based on the original musical The Phantom of the Opera with music by Andrew Lloyd Webber, lyrics by Charles Hart, additional lyrics by Richard Stilgoe and book by Richard Stilgoe and Andrew Lloyd Webber. Masquerade is presented by arrangement with The Really Useful Group Limited.
