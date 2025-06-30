Tickets On Sale Today For A CHORUS LINE 50th Anniversary Concert

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Tickets will go on sale today for the one-night-only special concert A Chorus Line Official 50th Anniversary Celebration, taking place on Sunday, July 27 at 7:30 pm at Broadway’s Shubert Theatre. It was also announced that Nick Adams, Sarah Bowden, and Jay Armstrong Johnson have joined the cast.

The event is presented by the Entertainment Community Fund (formerly The Actors Fund), along with Tony Award-winning producers Christopher Ketner and Hunter Regian. All proceeds will benefit the Entertainment Community Fund’s programs serving dancers.

Previously announced cast members include original 1975 Broadway cast members Kelly Bishop, Wayne Cilento, Baayork Lee, Priscilla Lopez and Donna McKechnie, with special performances by Charlotte D'Amboise (Chicago), Jessica Lee Goldyn (Moulin Rouge! The Musical), Robyn Hurder (Smash), Krysta Rodriguez (Smash), Jessica Vosk (Hell's Kitchen), Anthony Wayne (Tina: The Tina Turner Musical), Tony Yazbeck (Flying Over Sunset) and Leigh Zimmerman (Olivier Winner)*. Additional casting will be announced at a later date.

The evening will be directed by original cast member Baayork Lee, who will also remount the original Michael Bennett and Bob Avian choreography.

Originally conceived by Michael Bennett with music by Marvin Hamlisch, lyrics by Edward Kleban and a book by James Kirkwood, Jr. and Nicholas Dante, A Chorus Line opened on Broadway at the Shubert Theatre on July 25,1975. Directed by Bennett and co-choreographed by Bennett and Bob Avian, the musical quickly became an unprecedented and critical hit. That original production garnered 12 Tony Award nominations and won nine: Best Musical, Direction, Choreography, Book, Score, Lighting, Leading Actress (Donna McKechnie), Featured Actor (Sammy Williams) and Featured Actress (Kelly Bishop). It ran for 15 years and was the longest-running Broadway show when it closed on April 28, 1990, playing 6,137 performances—and has continued to span the globe for decades.

A Chorus Line 50th Anniversary Celebration is presented in special arrangement by Concord Theatricals and with special permission from John Breglio on behalf of the Michael Bennett Estate.

