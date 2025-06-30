Video: Jonathan Bailey Plays the Clarinet for JURASSIC WORLD REBIRTH Soundtrack

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Is there anything Jonathan Bailey can't do? In a new video for the scoring session of Jurassic World Rebirth, the Olivier winner and Wicked star can be seen playing the clarinet along with the orchestra on the iconic John Williams score.

However, it doesn't stop there. During the recording, composer and conductor Alexandre Desplat invited Bailey to perform a clarinet solo, perfectly coinciding with an emotional moment that occurs with his character in the film.

"There's so much serendipity for me to be in that room at that time, where that music cue came up that happened to be a clarinet solo that also happened to be Dr. Henry interacting with the dinosaur for the first time," Bailey says in the video. "The only thing I would say to young kids is just find something you love and just keep going, because you never know when it all just comes into alignment like that."

Taking place five years after the events of Jurassic World Dominion, Jurassic World Rebirth follows Scarlett Johansson's Zora Bennett, who leads a team to an island research facility in an attempt to secure dinosaur DNA. Directed by Gareth Edwards, the movie stars Johansson, Bailey, Mahershala Ali, and more. It is in theaters on July 2.

Bailey is an Olivier Award winning actor whose recent stage credits include Richard II, Cock, and the revival of Company, alongside Patti LuPone. Onscreen, he can be seen in Bridgerton and Showtime's Fellow Travelers. Bailey is also playing Fiyero in the two-part adaptation of Wicked. The first installment was released in 2024 with the sequel, Wicked: For Good, arriving in theaters on November 21, 2025.

