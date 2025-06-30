 tracking pixel
Video: Mae Ann Jorolan Performs 'I Won’t Say I’m in Love' in HERCULES THE MUSICAL in London

Performances are now playing at Theatre Royal Drury Lane until 28 March 2026.

By: Jun. 30, 2025
An all new video has been released of the West End Cast of Disney’s Hercules performing ‘I Won’t Say I’m in Love’ following opening night last week. Watch Mae Ann Jorolan (Meg), and as the Muses, Candace Furbert (Thalia), Sharlene Hector (Clio), Brianna Ogunbawo (Melpomene), Malinda Parris (Calliope), Robyn Rose-Li (Terpsichore), perform the hit song on the Theatre Royal Drury Lane stage in the video!

With music by Alan Menken and lyrics by David Zippel, and a brand-new book by Robert Horn and Kwame Kwei-ArmahCasey Nicholaw’s production of Hercules, co-choreographed with Tanisha Scott, is inspired by the 1997 animated film of the same name from Walt Disney Studios. The feature film, directed by The Little Mermaid filmmakers John Musker and Ron Clements, and written by Clements, Musker, Donald McEnery, Bob Shaw and Irene Mecchi, won Best Animation Feature at the Los Angeles Film Critics Association Awards and was nominated for the Academy Award® for Best Original Song for Go the Distance.

The cast is Luke Brady (Hercules), as the Muses, Candace Furbert (Thalia), Sharlene Hector (Clio), Brianna Ogunbawo (Melpomene), Malinda Parris (Calliope), Robyn Rose-Li (Terpsichore), and Kimmy Edwards and Kamilla Fernandes (Standby Muses); Mae Ann Jorolan (Meg), Trevor Dion Nicholas (Phil), Stephen Carlile (Hades), and Craig Gallivan and Lee Zarrett (in the roles of Bob and Charles), with Rhianne AlleyneLana AntoniouDaisy BarnettFelipe BejaranoSarah BenbelaidJoel BenjaminJack ButcherNicole CarlisleFrancessca Daniella-BakerMarie FinlaysonRyesha HiggsCruz-Troy HunterTravis KerryStefan Lagoulis, Jason Leigh Winter, Jordan LiveseyHarriet MillierEllie MitchellSaffi NeedhamBen NicholasIngrid OliviaMatt Overfield, Patrick John RobinsonOpe Sowande and Rhys West.

Ancient Greece. A time of gods, mortals… and Hercules, who isn't quite either. But if he's not a god, how can he possibly save the world from Hades? It's one thing flexing those pecs, but going from zero to hero requires a different kind of strength. 


