Video: DEAD OUTLAW Takes Final Broadway Bow

The Tony-nominated musical Dead Outlaw played its final performance at the Longacre Theatre on Sunday, June 29. The show played 73 regular performances and 14 previews. Dead Outlaw opened at the Longacre Theatre on Sunday, April 27.

Check out a video of the cast taking their final bows below! During the curtain call, David Cromer gave a speech, and the cast performed "I Killed a Man in Maine" for the final encore.

Dead Outlaw features music and lyrics by David Yazbek and Erik Della Penna, a book by Itamar Moses, and direction by David Cromer. Following its hit world premiere at Audible’s Minetta Lane Theatre and multiple award wins—including the 2024 Drama Desk, New York Drama Critics’ Circle, and Outer Critics Circle Awards for Best Musical.

Dead Outlaw is the darkly hilarious and wildly inventive musical about the bizarre true story of outlaw turned-corpse-turned-celebrity Elmer McCurdy. As Elmer’s body finds even more outlandish adventures in death than it could have ever hoped for in life, the show explores fame, failure, and the meaning – or, utter meaninglessness – of legacy. Dying is no reason to stop living life to its fullest.

The Broadway cast of Dead Outlaw includes 2025 Tony Award nominee Andrew Durand as Elmer McCurdy, 2025 Tony Award nominee Jeb Brown as Band Leader/Jarrett, Eddie Cooper as Coroner Johnson, Dashiell Eaves as Louis/Charles Patterson, 2025 Tony Award nominee Julia Knitel as Helen/Maggie, Ken Marks as George, Trent Saunders as Andy Payne, Thom Sesma as Coroner Noguchi, with Emily Fink, Justin Gregory Lopez, Noah Plomgren, Max Sangerman, Scott Stangland, and Graham Stevens as understudies.

