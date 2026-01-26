Wake Up With BroadwayWorld January 26, 2026- Broadway Winter Storm Updates and More

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is January 26, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed over the weekend.
Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Get ready to kick off your day with the latest buzz from the theatre world. Yesterday saw Marc Shaiman reflecting on his storied career and his brand-new memoir, as well as a spotlight on how Broadway handles NYC snowstorms—a very timely question as severe weather sweeps the nation. Ever wonder what makes a Broadway theatre so coveted? We've got an inside look. Plus, don't miss the new Muppet Show trailer featuring Maya Rudolph, Katrina Lenk’s haunting take on "You’d Better Love Me" from High Spirits, and reviews of Beautiful Little Fool and Ian McKellen in An Ark. Whether you’re curious about the latest cancellations due to weather, the first look at The Music Man national tour, or fresh casting news for The Lost Boys and Masquerade, we've rounded up everything you need. Pour your coffee, scroll on, and get caught up with all things Broadway!
Sunday, January 31
Mamma Mia! closes on Broadway
Liberation opens on Broadway
Video: Marc Shaiman Is Telling Showbiz Stories in His New Book
In this video, legendary composer Marc Shaiman sits down with Robert Bannon to celebrate his brand-new book Never Mind the Happy—a hilarious, heartfelt, and no-holds-barred look at a life in music, collaboration, and controlled chaos. Together, Marc and Robert talk Bette, Whoopi, Hairspray, Smash, Some Like It Hot, Saturday Night Live, and so many more timeless moments.
Broadway Shows Weather the Storm: What Happens to Performances During Major NYC Snowfall?
A major winter storm is on the way! Find out what happens to Broadway shows during the snow including how to get refunds and if the show will go on.
What Makes a Broadway Theatre Desirable?
Last week Hell’s Kitchen, located at the Shubert Theatre, announced that they would close on February 22. Aside from the unfortunate news that is for all who work on the show, it stands to wonder what might take that theatre in the next couple of months, and could that happen before the Tony Awards deadline? Furthermore, why is the Shubert Theatre in particular considered so desirable?
| Video/Photos: Watch the Official Trailer for THE MUPPET SHOW Special; Maya Rudolph Confirmed as Guest Star
by Josh Sharpe
It's time to play the music! The official trailer and new photos have been released for The Muppet Show, giving audiences a brand-new look at the upcoming special, which celebrates the 50th anniversary of the iconic series. . (more...)
| Video: Katrina Lenk Sings 'You'd Better Love Me' From HIGH SPIRITS
by Chloe Rabinowitz
You can now get a first look at Katrina Lenk singing 'You'd Better Love Me' from the New York City Center Encores! production of High Spirits! This score hasn’t been heard on Broadway since its 1964 debut.. (more...)
| Video: The Kid Critics Weigh In on ELEPHANT & PIGGIE'S 'WE ARE IN A PLAY'
by Nicole Rosky
We are continuing Kid Critics with Ellie (8), Kian (8), and Quinn (9), who recently headed to Atlantic Theater Company to check out Elephant & Piggie's 'We Are in a Play'. Curious about what they thought of the show? Find out in this video!. (more...)
| Photos: First Look at the National Tour of THE MUSIC MAN
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Meredith Willson's The Music Man will hit the road on a National Tour in 2026, helmed by director Matt Lenz. Choreographer Joshua Bergasse will bring the story's celebrated production numbers to life on stage. Get a first look at photos here!. (more...)
| Photos: Tom Felton in HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD
by Chloe Rabinowitz
You can now get a first look at photos of Tom Felton as Draco Malfoy in the Year 7 company of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, now playing at the Lyric Theatre.. (more...)
|Photos: GIANT, Starring John Lithgow, Arrives at the Music Box Theatre
by Jennifer Broski
The Olivier Award-winning smash hit play GIANT, written by Mark Rosenblatt, is coming to Broadway. Starring two-time Tony Award and Olivier Award winner John Lithgow as Roald Dahl, directed by two-time Tony Award winner Nicholas Hytner. Check out photos of the new theatre marquee. (more...)
