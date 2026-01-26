 tracker
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld January 26, 2026- Broadway Winter Storm Updates and More

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is January 26, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed over the weekend.

Jan. 26, 2026
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is January 26, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed over the weekend. 

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Get ready to kick off your day with the latest buzz from the theatre world. Yesterday saw Marc Shaiman reflecting on his storied career and his brand-new memoir, as well as a spotlight on how Broadway handles NYC snowstorms—a very timely question as severe weather sweeps the nation. Ever wonder what makes a Broadway theatre so coveted? We've got an inside look. Plus, don't miss the new Muppet Show trailer featuring Maya Rudolph, Katrina Lenk’s haunting take on "You’d Better Love Me" from High Spirits, and reviews of Beautiful Little Fool and Ian McKellen in An Ark. Whether you’re curious about the latest cancellations due to weather, the first look at The Music Man national tour, or fresh casting news for The Lost Boys and Masquerade, we've rounded up everything you need. Pour your coffee, scroll on, and get caught up with all things Broadway!

But first...

This Week's Call Sheet

Sunday, January 31
Mamma Mia! closes on Broadway
Liberation opens on Broadway

The Front Page
Video: Marc Shaiman Is Telling Showbiz Stories in His New Book

In this video, legendary composer Marc Shaiman sits down with Robert Bannon to celebrate his brand-new book Never Mind the Happy—a hilarious, heartfelt, and no-holds-barred look at a life in music, collaboration, and controlled chaos. Together, Marc and Robert talk Bette, Whoopi, Hairspray, Smash, Some Like It Hot, Saturday Night Live, and so many more timeless moments. 
Broadway Shows Weather the Storm: What Happens to Performances During Major NYC Snowfall?

A major winter storm is on the way! Find out what happens to Broadway shows during the snow including how to get refunds and if the show will go on.
What Makes a Broadway Theatre Desirable?

Last week Hell’s Kitchen, located at the Shubert Theatre, announced that they would close on February 22. Aside from the unfortunate news that is for all who work on the show, it stands to wonder what might take that theatre in the next couple of months, and could that happen before the Tony Awards deadline? Furthermore, why is the Shubert Theatre in particular considered so desirable? 

Must Watch
by Josh Sharpe
It's time to play the music! The official trailer and new photos have been released for The Muppet Show, giving audiences a brand-new look at the upcoming special, which celebrates the 50th anniversary of the iconic series. . (more...)
by Chloe Rabinowitz
You can now get a first look at Katrina Lenk singing 'You'd Better Love Me' from the New York City Center Encores! production of High Spirits! This score hasn’t been heard on Broadway since its 1964 debut.. (more...)
by Nicole Rosky
We are continuing Kid Critics with Ellie (8), Kian (8), and Quinn (9), who recently headed to Atlantic Theater Company to check out Elephant & Piggie's 'We Are in a Play'. Curious about what they thought of the show? Find out in this video!. (more...)
 
Hot Photos
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Meredith Willson's The Music Man will hit the road on a National Tour in 2026, helmed by director Matt Lenz. Choreographer Joshua Bergasse will bring the story's celebrated production numbers to life on stage. Get a first look at photos here!. (more...)
by Chloe Rabinowitz
You can now get a first look at photos of Tom Felton as Draco Malfoy in the Year 7 company of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, now playing at the Lyric Theatre.. (more...)
Photos: GIANT, Starring John Lithgow, Arrives at the Music Box Theatre
by Jennifer Broski
The Olivier Award-winning smash hit play GIANT, written by Mark Rosenblatt, is coming to Broadway. Starring two-time Tony Award and Olivier Award winner John Lithgow as Roald Dahl, directed by two-time Tony Award winner Nicholas Hytner. Check out photos of the new theatre marquee. (more...)
 
Review Roundups
Review Roundup: BEAUTIFUL LITTLE FOOL at Southwark Playhouse
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The new musical Beautiful Little Fool is officially open at Southwark Playhouse Borough. The cast features David Hunter as ‘F. Scott’, alongside Lauren Ward and more. See what the critics are saying here.. (more...)
Review Roundup: AN ARK, Starring Ian McKellen
by Nicole Rosky
An Ark, the first play created for and in mixed reality, makes its world premiere at The Shed. Written by Olivier and Tony Award winner Simon Stephens, directed by UK Theatre Award winner Sarah Frankcom, and produced by mixed reality pioneer Todd Eckert, An Ark is a genre-defying production, transforming universal human experiences into a profoundly intimate theatrical performance. Check out what the critics are saying.... (more...)    
Around the Broadway World
Theaters Cancel Performances Due to Severe Weather - Updating Live
by Team BWW
As a powerful winter storm moves across large portions of the United States, BroadwayWorld is monitoring performance cancellations, schedule changes, and venue closures affecting Broadway, touring productions, regional theatre, and live events nationwide.. (more...)
Renée Fleming Cancels Kennedy Center Concerts
by Joshua Wright
Renée Fleming has withdrawn from two scheduled appearances in May at the Kennedy Center, marking the latest high-profile cancellation at the storied arts institution following sweeping leadership changes under President Donald Trump.. (more...)
Agustin Argüello se despide de EL REY LEÓN: El adiós al Simba más longevo del mundo
by Adela González Pérez
El actor argentino ha anunciado a través de sus redes sociales que dejará la compañía el próximo 15 de febrero.. (more...)
Major Snowstorm Headed Toward NYC; Does Broadway Close Down Because of Snow?
by Team BWW
A major winter storm is on the way! Find out what happens to Broadway shows during the snow including how to get refunds and if the show will go on. . (more...)
Ben Crawford and More Complete the Cast of THE LOST BOYS on Broadway
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The full cast has been set for The Lost Boys, a new musical at The Palace Theatre. The production will star Shoshana Bean, Ali Louis Bourzgui, Paul Alexander Nolan and more.. (more...)
Quentin Earl Darrington, Addie Morales, Ryan Vona and More Join MASQUERADE
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Quentin Earl Darrington, Ryan Vona, and Addie Morales will step into the roles of Phantom and Christine in the off-Broadway hit Masquerade. New additional cast members have been revealed.. (more...)
Tony Nominee Sky Lakota-Lynch Will Depart THE OUTSIDERS
by Nicole Rosky
Sky Lakota-Lynch, who earned Tony and Grammy Award nominations for his performance as “Johnny Cade” in The Outsiders, will play his final performance in the production in 7 weeks on Sunday, March 15. . (more...)
Video: Anthony Ramos Sings Christopher Cross Song in Clip From FX's THE BEAUTY
by Josh Sharpe
Anthony Ramos is showcasing his singing chops in a newly released scene from FX's The Beauty, now streaming on Hulu. Watch the clip, where The Assassin (Ramos) forces Jeremy (Jeremy Pope) to partake in a sing-along to Christopher Cross' 'Sailing.' . (more...)
Sutton Foster Sets Concert Dates in Boston, Atlanta and More
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Sutton Foster has revealed upcoming performances in Boston, Atlanta, and more! Foster is a multiple Tony Award-winning performer, who is known for starring in Younger and more.. (more...)
ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW Stars to Mark 50th Anniversary with UK Tour
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The Rocky Horror Picture Show, the longest-running theatrical release in film history, is celebrating its 50th anniversary with original cast members, Barry Bostwick, Nell Campbell and Patricia Quinn, visiting 13 cities across the UK.. (more...)
MATILDA THE MUSICAL International Tour to Return to China
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Matilda The Musical will be returning to China for a third national tour from February to August 2026. The internationally renowned musical continues to play in London’s West End at the Cambridge Theatre.. (more...)
Happy Birthday To...
 

Celia Keenan-Bolger

Listen Up


See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

"We've done this all before
We were angels once
Don't you remember?
Joy and life inside our souls
And nobody knows
Just you and me.
It's our secret."

- Natasha. Pierre, and the Great Comet of 1812

