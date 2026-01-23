Video: Katrina Lenk Sings 'You'd Better Love Me' From HIGH SPIRITS

You can now get a first look at Katrina Lenk singing 'You'd Better Love Me' from the New York City Center Encores! production of High Spirits!

New York City Center Encores! is presenting High Spirits from Februrary 4 – 15, 2026. Directed by Tony Award nominee Jessica Stone and Encores! Music Director Mary-Mitchell Campbell with choreography by Ellenore Scott, this rarely revived musical is adapted from Noël Coward’s beloved comedy Blithe Spirit. Get a look inside the first day with the orchestra here!

The cast features Saturday Night Live alum Rachel Dratch as Edith, alongside film and television star Campbell Scott (House of Cards) as Dr. Bradman and Jennifer Sánchez (Real Women Have Curves) as Mrs. Bradman, husband-and-wife duo Phillipa Soo and Steven Pasquale as Ruth Condomine and Charles Condomine, as well as Katrina Lenk as Elvira and Andrea Martin as Madame Arcati.

The spectral Broadway rarity promises haunted hilarity and a brassy, swinging score by Hugh Martin and Timothy Gray that hasn’t been heard on Broadway since its 1964 debut. Coward’s story follows novelist Charles Condomine and his wife Ruth, whose marriage is upended when the eccentric medium Madame Arcati unwittingly conjures the ghost of Charles’s late first wife, Elvira.