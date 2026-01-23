Video: Marc Shaiman Is Telling Showbiz Stories in His New Book

In this BroadwayWorld exclusive, legendary composer Marc Shaiman sits down with Robert Bannon to celebrate his brand-new book Never Mind the Happy—a hilarious, heartfelt, and no-holds-barred look at a life in music, collaboration, and controlled chaos. Together, Marc and Robert talk Bette, Whoopi, Hairspray, Smash, Some Like It Hot, Saturday Night Live, and so many more timeless moments.

As the conversation unfolds, both Marc and Robert embrace the unpredictability—tech hiccups, tangents, laughter, and all. What emerges is a messy, dishy, wildly fun chat that mirrors the spirit of the book itself: honest, unfiltered, and totally alive. A great storyteller, an incredible body of work, one great book, and a conversation that refuses to stay on the rails.

About The Roundtable with Robert Bannon:

Photo Credit: Robert Trachtenberg